Superfoods you should be eating this spring

Spring’s a great time to go local because, to tell the truth, no list can do justice to spring’s amazing bounty. Asparagus, spinach, and strawberries are just a few of our favourite superfoods to incorporate into spring meals because of their richness in vitamins and, not to forget, they are delicious.

Superfoods pack a punch that is pleasing to your body. From preventing cancer to giving you beautiful skin, incorporating such foods into your diet can make a huge difference. Research reveals that nutrient-dense foods not only make you feel great, but may even reduce the risk of certain chronic health conditions while providing multiple health benefits. You have most likely heard the term “superfoods” to describe foods that will supposedly make you look great, feel great, and help you live a longer, healthier life – but what are “superfoods” and what makes them so super?

Speaking to health and wellness expert Maria Ascencao, she said superfoods are exceptionally nutrient-dense foods. Ascencao said they are usually high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help prevent disease, lower cholesterol, reduce the risk of heart disease, help improve immunity, and decrease inflammation. “No single superfood can provide all the nutrition, health benefits, and energy needed to nourish the body. However, superfoods, incorporated into a healthy diet (which excludes processed foods and those high in sugar), may help balance blood sugar levels, maintain a healthy weight, and fight chronic diseases like diabetes and even cancer,” she said.

With this in mind, take a look at some of the superfoods to munch or cook with to boost your health this spring. Spinach is often underrated even though it is super nutritious and a great source of iron. Picture: Pexels/Lisa Fotios Spinach This leafy green is often underrated even though it is super nutritious and a great source of iron. Iron is particularly important for vegans and vegetarians, so add spinach to your salads, smoothies, and other dishes more often.

Apricot With a velvety-peachy coat and creamy flesh, apricot is delicious when fresh but equally nutritious when dried. Drop the golden fruit in your cereal, salad, and desserts, or snack on it for wholesome goodness. Fresh spring peas are so delicious that you could eat them on their own, uncooked, straight out of the pod. Picture: Pexels/Alesia Kozik Peas

Fresh spring peas are so delicious that you could eat them on their own, uncooked, straight out of the pod. Peas have a good deal of B vitamins to help with energy production and are also rich in iron. Try steamed peas stirred into barley risotto, made from rice and a few fresh shrimp. Just add vegetable stock to pull the whole dish together. Ginger

With ginger, the underground part of the stem is the part that is most commonly used and can be eaten fresh, dried, powdered, or as an oil or juice. It is very effective against nausea and is also known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. You can add it to your cooking for a fabulous zing, or make yourself some ginger tea by adding a chunk of the root to hot water and sweetening it with a little honey. Once just a garnish at the salad bar, kale has rocketed into superfood status more recently. Picture: Pexels/Sebastian Coman Photography Kale

Once just a garnish at the salad bar, kale has rocketed into superfood status more recently. It has so many vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients that it is great for staying young and keeping weight healthy. You can even turn it into crispy chips for a fantastic snack that is completely in line with your health goals. Bone broth

Bone broth is rich in magnesium, calcium, collagen, and phosphorus. It can help to improve digestion and soothe gut inflammation, as well as improve the quality of the skin and keep joints healthy. Bone broth can be bought or made at home, and can be drunk straight or added to meals as a nutrient-rich stock. Make sure you get your hands on some strawberries during the next few weeks, which make excellent wholesome snacks, breakfasts, and desserts. Strawberries

Make sure you get your hands on some of these delicacies during the next few weeks, which make excellent wholesome snacks, breakfasts, and desserts. Plentiful antioxidants and impressive vitamin counts make this superfood especially good for decreasing your risk of a springtime cold or flu. Salmon

Research reveals that salmon is a fatty fish that is high in omega-3 fatty acids. These fatty acids are important for heart health and help to reduce the risk of chronic disease. Salmon is also a good source of protein and vitamin D. Together, these nutrients work to promote overall health and well-being. Asparagus is a super-rich source of vitamin K and folate. Picture: Pexels/Valeria Boltneva Asparagus

An abundance of bright green asparagus marks the beginning of spring. It is a super-rich source of vitamin K and folate. Keep asparagus spears looking their best by storing them upright in a glass with about two centimetres of water, and they will stay fresh for a few days. Enjoy it lightly steamed, grilled, or pan fried. Pineapple