Surprising health benefits of including vitamin E-rich foods in your diet

Many older adults commonly turn to dietary supplements and it's easy to understand why. When our bodies don't get enough essential vitamins and minerals, we can experience symptoms like fatigue and muscle pain. The nutrient gaps are also linked to chronic conditions such as diabetes and osteoporosis.

Vitamins play a crucial role in helping our bodies grow and function properly. But if we don’t consume enough or our bodies can’t absorb them well, deficiencies can occur. Deficiencies can lead to a variety of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe. While it’s rare to have a vitamin E deficiency purely from dietary habits, issues with dietary fat absorption or metabolism can cause it. Vitamin E is vital for maintaining healthy skin, good vision and a strong immune system and protecting cells from damage caused by free radicals.

In recent years, vitamin E supplements have become popular due to their powerful antioxidant benefits and are commonly recommended by doctors. Eating foods rich in the vitamin could can help treat and prevent several diseases. If you’re lacking Vitamin E, supplements, like Swanson E-400 Vitamin E, could be beneficial. Surprising health benefits of vitamin E supplements:

Keeps skin youthful Vitamin E is a skincare superstar. It enhances elasticity and moisture levels, making it a natural anti-ageing nutrient. Plus, it reduces inflammation, helping keep skin looking healthy and youthful. Encourages hair growth

Thanks to its antioxidant properties, vitamin E protects hair from environmental pollutants. It improves blood circulation to hair follicles and acts as a natural moisturiser, preventing issues like a dry and flaky scalp. Enhances vision Taking vitamin E supplements could help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration. In combination with vitamin A, it also aids in healing wounds, especially for people undergoing laser eye surgery.

Reduces cancer risk Vitamin E is packed with powerful antioxidants that keep cells and tissues healthy. It helps remove harmful free radicals before they can damage cells, detoxifying the bloodstream and reducing the cancer risk, particularly as we age. Improves heart functions

Combined with beneficial compounds, Vitamin E enhances heart wellness and curbs the occurrence of cardiac ailments. It helps increase good HDL cholesterol levels, lower bad LDL cholesterol in the blood, and regulate blood pressure. This prevents the clogging of blood vessels with lipid particles and strengthens cardiac muscles. Moreover, taking Vitamin E supplements helps prevent heart attacks and hypertension and stimulates healthy blood circulation. Five vitamin e-rich foods to add to your diet:

Almonds are known to improve heart health by lowering bad cholesterol. Picture: Ella Olsson/Pexels Almonds Almonds are a fantastic source of vitamin E. Just a handful can provide you with a significant portion of your daily needs. The nuts are also loaded with healthy fats, fibre and protein, as well as vital minerals like magnesium and calcium. Almonds are known to improve heart health by lowering bad cholesterol, helping with weight management due to their filling nature and boosting brain health with their high antioxidant content.

Spinach Spinach is a leafy green that’s not only high in vitamin E but also packed with vitamins A, C, and K, folate iron, and calcium. The superfood supports eye health, reduces oxidative stress, helps regulate blood pressure and boosts the immune system. Enjoy spinach fresh in salads, sautéed as a side dish or blended into smoothies.

Sweet potatoes Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin E and beta-carotene, an antioxidant that converts to vitamin A in the body. They are also a great source of fibre, vitamins B6 and C and potassium. The tubers support vision health, enhance immune function, promote healthy digestion, and help regulate blood sugar levels due to their low glycaemic index.

Avocados Avocados offer a healthy dose of vitamin E along with monounsaturated fats, fibre and vitamins C, B6, and K, as well as potassium. They help reduce inflammation, support heart health by lowering bad cholesterol, aid in nutrient absorption and promote healthy skin and hair thanks to their moisturising properties.