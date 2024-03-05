Sustainable underwear enters the local market

While some can do without underwear, others cannot. But one thing we can agree on is that comfortable underwear is non-negotiable. And with many brands shifting towards sustainability, Jockey South Africa has entered the chat by introducing a new sustainable underwear range.

Rolling out nationwide, introducing the ‘U-Pouch’ for men and ‘For Me’ for women showcases the international brand’s commitment to quality, comfort, and environmental responsibility using a common ‘thread’ – modal. What makes this range unique is that is been crafted using the modal fabric sourced from sustainably cultivated beechwood trees. Bruce McMurray of Jockey SA says this range was inspired by the people’s demands, who wanted eco-friendly undergarments, and they had to make sure they delivered. At the same time, they wanted to reduce environmental waste.

“As a brand, we have noticed a rise in consumer demand for eco-friendly products across the retail sector. “We have incorporated several eco-friendly materials in the manufacturing of our latest men’s and ladies’ product ranges to reduce environmental impact while maintaining the delivery of superior and high-quality garments to consumers.” Underwear is supposed to be comfortable. Additionally, when shopping for underwear, these are some of the qualities you should look for.

Material: Make sure you opt for material that is sustainable and breathable. You don’t want to wear something that will make your private parts sweat. Durability: Go for something that will allow you to be comfortable even when doing vigorous exercises. And make sure that it can last you because buying underwear every month is not ideal. Labelling: Make sure you check the label so that you could be able to take care of your undergarments properly. Most people wash their underwear with warm water when the label states cold water.