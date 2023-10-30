‘Tastes like victory!’ SA’s biggest fast food franchises congratulate Rugby World Cup champions

South Africa’s biggest fast food franchises have congratulated the Springboks on their thrilling victory in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final on Saturday. On Saturday night, the Boks defied the odds to beat former world champions New Zealand (also known as the All Blacks) 12-11 in a nail-biting battle to land their fourth World Cup.

As the first test rugby nation to win the Web Ellis Cup back to back, the Springboks have cemented South Africa’s position as the undisputed leader in world rugby. Soon after the match, many South Africans including brands took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the world champions. Here’s what South Africa’s biggest fast food franchises had to say: In a green and gold flyer, Nando’s wrote: “From Springbok to GOAT!”

KFC wrote: “Tastes like victory! Dankie for making us proud, boys!” The post was accompanied by a white and grey flyer with the words, “Winner winner, chicken dinner.” Steers wrote: “Congratulations, Bokke! You killed it like Real Kings!” and under the post was also a green and gold flyer with the words “Congratulations Bokke. From a king to the kings of the world.” Posting a GIF of Siya Kolisi lifting their triple big boss burger, Hungry Lion wrote: “Congrats to the Boks! Look forward to seeing them win three in a row and lifting the TRIIIPLE in 2027.”

Wimpy wrote: “The nation is celebrating with you! The team’s dedication and heart on the field shone brightly! Congratulations on this historic win.” Attending the final match, President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup winning performance. The Springboks go down in history for having won the Rugby World Cup more than any other nation, but this alone is not what makes this an exceptional triumph. The symbolism of this victory is as significant as the great sporting achievement we have witnessed.… pic.twitter.com/OwtwNu1fQy — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 30, 2023 Ramaphosa said the Springboks go down in history for having won the Rugby World Cup more than any other nation, but this alone is not what makes this an exceptional triumph.