Eggplant is enjoyed by vegetarians and meat-eaters alike all over the world. With a flavour profile that lends itself to just about any preparation, this extra-friendly food has limitless possibilities and is worth getting to know better. What most people do not realise is that eggplants are naturally sweet. Once they are picked, the sugar turns to starch and helps preserve the eggplant long after it leaves the shrub.

Because of this, homegrown eggplants will taste so much sweeter than the eggplants you buy at the supermarket; you will hardly realise it is the same food. How to choose an eggplant? Not all eggplants are created equal. No matter the variety, choose an eggplant that feels firm and heavy for its size. The skin should be vivid, glossy-looking, and free from scars or blemishes. Avoid eggplants with discoloured skin or any bruising, which usually indicates damaged flesh on the inside.

And how do you store them? It is best to use eggplant soon after buying or picking it from the garden. Within one to three days is a good rule of thumb to follow. Eggplant is delicate and simply does not store well for long periods. Are you now craving a recipe that includes an eggplant? General manager of Granny Mouse Country House & Spa, Sean Granger, shares a tasty smoked brinjal dish that you can try at home.

Smoked brinjal dish. l SUPPLIED Ingredients Baba ghanoush 2 medium-sized eggplants

2 medium cloves of garlic, pressed or minced 2 tbsp lemon juice, more if necessary ¼ cup tahini

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing the eggplant and garnish 2 tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, plus extra for garnish ¾ tsp salt, to taste

¼ tsp ground cumin Pinch of smoked paprika, for garnish Serving suggestions: warmed or toasted pita wedges, carrot sticks, bell pepper strips, cucumber slices, etc.

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C with a rack in the upper third of the oven. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper to prevent the eggplant from sticking to the pan. Halve the eggplants lengthwise and brush the cut sides lightly with olive oil. Place them in the prepared pan with the halved sides down.

Roast the eggplant until the interior is very tender throughout and the skin is collapsing, about 35 to 40 minutes (this might take longer if you are using one large eggplant). Set the eggplant aside to cool for a few minutes. Flip the eggplant over and scoop out the flesh with a large spoon, leaving the skin behind. Keep the skins as they will be stuffed again. Place a mesh strainer over a mixing bowl, then transfer the flesh to the strainer. You want to remove as much moisture from the eggplant here as possible, so let the eggplant rest for a few minutes and shake or stir the eggplant to release some more moisture.

Discard all of the eggplant drippings, drain and wipe out the bowl, and dump the eggplant into the bowl. Add the garlic and lemon juice to the eggplant and stir vigorously with a fork until the eggplant breaks down. Add the tahini to the bowl and stir until it is incorporated. While stirring, slowly drizzle in the olive oil. Continue stirring until the mixture is pale and creamy. Use your fork to break up any particularly long strings of eggplant.