The biggest food trends this summer

Summer is right around the corner and with the new season comes lots of delicious things to eat and drink. Trending flavours and ingredients highlight fresh, seasonal produce. When it comes to popular beverage trends, the perfect thing to sip on is a craft cocktail. Here are the popular food trends we think will be big this summer.

Vegan eggs As part of the trend toward vegan alternatives, cooks and restaurants are embracing vegan eggs. Using ingredients such as chia seeds, tofu, and vegan yoghurt, these egg substitutes mimic the look, texture and taste of eggs.

Tired of ordering the same cocktails all the time? Try a craft cocktail instead. This cocktail trend is the perfect way to mix things up and treat yourself to something a little more artisanal. A craft cocktail is an upscale version of a classic cocktail that takes more skill, or craft, to make. Right now, restaurants are paying more attention than ever to creating unique, beautiful-looking cocktails.

All things cacao According to “Whole Foods”, cacao pulp is a cacao byproduct that is typically discarded, but food brands are now changing their tune, utilising the pulp to make cacao water, jellies, and jams. This trend is especially helpful for those seeking a new sugar alternative without compromising on sweet, ambrosial flavour.

Plant-based braai Braai is synonymous with summer, but at the moment, there is a growing demand for plant-based alternatives. Cater to the increasing number of customers following vegetarian, vegan, and flexitarian diets by offering plant-based barbecue options. From grilled veggie skewers to plant-based burgers and sausages, these alternatives offer delicious and sustainable options for summer gatherings.

2023 has delivered delicious trends on the app. Everything from canned fish to homemade ice cream has taken off on FoodTok. Speaking of canned fish, TikTokers have discovered the joys of canned fish, popular influencers are posting taste tests and recipes with sardines, anchovies and upscale tuna.

Summer provides the perfect opportunity to host brunch buffets with friends. Gone are the days of serving scrambled eggs on toast. Now that we are reaching "silly season", we are going big. I love breakfast burritos and bottomless margaritas, instead of mimosas. It might just be a good idea to go easy on the tequila so early in the day, or simply leave it out altogether.

Oils have been a hot topic of debate lately as to which ones are better and which ones to avoid, but avocado oil has just entered the conversation. It has always been a staple but is gaining popularity as the one to shine this year due to its high oleic fatty acid content and a high smoke point and brands are jumping on board. Use of fresh, seasonal ingredients anywhere and everywhere

While some fads emerge rather unexpectedly, it is easy to predict that seasonal ingredients are usually at the top of every home cook or chef’s summer food trend each year. After all, they tend to live by the motto that fresh is best. You can expect to find quintessential summer staples on most menus, like cucumbers, tomatoes, eggplant, and corn, to name a few. On the sweeter fruit side of things, you should expect stone fruits, like peaches, nectarines, pluots, plums and apricots.

Spicy dishes are a hot trend. Picture: Pexels/Rockerzzz fyp Spicy food Those people who do not love spicy food are missing out! Spicy dishes are a hot trend. Make sure you offer your event guests an option that has some heat. You may be thinking as the weather warms up, why add heat to food? Well, did you know that spicy foods make you sweat which actually cools you down?

Farro Now that quinoa has gone mainstream, a number of grains are following in its path and becoming trendy. That includes farro. Farro is an ancient whole grain with a nutty flavour and chewy texture. It is a versatile grain that can be used as rice, tossed in salad, or made into soup.