The great debate: pap or garlic rolls for braais? X users weigh in

In a delicious twist of fate, a single tweet has sparked a sizzling showdown that has South Africans embroiled in a delightful debate about the ultimate braai accompaniment. When a South African Twitter user shared her unexpected experience of being asked to cook pap for a braai she was invited to, little did she anticipate the fiery storm her tweet would ignite.

@TshepiMoremong wrote, "Haibo this gent invited me to a braai which is tomorrow. I said “sure”. And then he just texted me this. Wantlwaela mos 😳” Haibo this gent invited me to a braai which is tomorrow.. I said “sure”. And then he just texted me this.



Wantlwaela mos 😳 pic.twitter.com/fW6H3DktQs — Thuto ✨ (@TshepiMoremong) December 15, 2023 As she recounted her dilemma, X users swiftly descended, roasting her for her reluctance to take on the pap-cooking duties. Many criticised her for not embracing the communal spirit of the braai, while others saw the incident as the potential beginning of a love story. It’s evident that the braai transcends mere culinary preferences.Picture: Pexels/Jaco Pretorius The contentious tweet sparked a lively debate about the quintessential South African side dish – pap or garlic rolls?

Opinions clashed and feisty arguments flared as users staked their allegiance to their preferred culinary delight, passionately upholding the honour of their chosen side dish. However, as the tension simmered, the braai tale took an unexpected turn. The user clarified that her reluctance was not due to a disdain for cooking pap, but rather, the audacity of the request during their first hangout. It’s just that I can’t post the hosts..btw, I can make pap of course I can.. but on the first hangout? Damn.. ask me to bring garlic bread or I’ll help out if there’s a struggle.



So this is what I meant that ontlwaela gampe 👇🏽 https://t.co/cR1FpEYeFB pic.twitter.com/tPZfmH8iZs — Thuto ✨ (@TshepiMoremong) December 16, 2023 In a surprising exchange, @TshepiMoremong revealed that the gentleman who invited her wasn't even the host of the braai.

In the exchange, she asked if he thinks she can cook pap to which he replied quipping that the couple hosting the braai didn't look capable of even cooking pap, let alone rice. But you look like someone who can, using “the 3-legged pot". What started as a lighthearted tale of a braai guest reluctantly drafted into kitchen duty has blossomed into a feast of fiery opinions and mouth-watering suggestions. The tweet struck a chord, igniting a lively conversation that quickly snowballed into a delectable discourse on the essential side dishes of a true South African braai.

Supporters of pap were quick to extol its virtues, citing its ability to soak up flavourful meat juices, and how it ties the whole braai experience together, its comforting familiarity, and its communal appeal. Meanwhile, the garlic roll enthusiasts were not to be outdone, championing the fluffy, fragrant delicacies as the ideal complement to a hearty braai feast. X users joined the fray with a spirited defence of pap, asserting that this could be the start of something.

@SciTheComedist wrote: “Just go bond with him before guests arrive... Kanti uSlow yini??” @badbonaxxchi said: “1. That’s not yo nigga 2. You are a guest, they didn’t plan the braai with you. So no😭.” @ALittleBitOfEverything replied: “It’s common courtesy to show up with something at another person’s house. Which is understandable, ‘yeah wine or a salad but cook pap’.”

@JaliSkhosi commented: “Lol hawu this is the ‘how I met your mother’ story for some people's parents. I think our generation is a result of our environment ... we are easily offended and quick to make something more than what it is. “In my opinion helping here and there to make the event a success is a form of thanking them for the invite. I understand how it might seem like ‘forced labour’ from a different perspective. “I appreciate that he asked before instead of forcing it on you the day.”

@DludluNtombazane wrote: “I agree with you here. Asifani at all as abantu (we’re different as people) because I would’ve agreed to make the pap without analysing the situation because I enjoy helping and pap is so easy to make. “I hope this lady hasn’t missed out on a good guy by refusing to go to the braai😅.” On the other side of the culinary divide, it wasn’t about her not wanting to cook the pap but considering this was their first hangout the playful banter continued to gather momentum as users shared their braai anecdotes.