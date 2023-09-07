The hangry phenomenon: Here’s how you can elevate your mood with food

Anyone who has felt hangry (angry as a result of hunger) or has missed a meal and felt down can attest to the fact that food plays a pivotal role in emotions. The correlation between food and mood is well documented, but not all food can improve one’s mood.

That’s why Tetley partner dietitian, Mbali Mapholi, has provided a list of her top mood-boosting foods to incorporate into a daily diet. Hungry + anger equals hangry, It's simply maths really. Our brains rely heavily on glucose as an energy source. When our blood sugar levels dip, “hanger” kicks in. As a result, our mood-regulating brain signals like serotonin, dopamine and other neurons start to misfire, giving rise to a melange of emotions that make us behave in a way we wouldn't ordinarily.

Foods that promote or elevate your mood have a science-backed magic that can make you feel amazing – a treasure trove of natural ingredients that can uplift your spirits and make you feel fantastic, says Mapholi. “Nutrition is the cornerstone of our overall well-being, and its impact on the brain and emotions is profound. The brain thrives on nutrients like antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals that are essential for maintaining neural connections, fostering neuroplasticity, and supporting the production of neurotransmitters that regulate our emotions. “Basically, food feeds the emotions – but also the actual brain matter.”

In light of the difficulties associated with modern life, eating healthily is more crucial than ever, according to Tetley Marketing Manager Candice Sessions. “What you put on your plate plays a significant role in how you feel and perceive the world around you. The regenerative diet outlined isn't just about nourishing the body, it's about feeding your mind and emotions so that you’re able to better face the day ahead,” she said. Mapholi has offered a selection of culinary choices that also nourish the emotions, all of which are easily available in South Africa.

Here she explains what they are and how they work. Teas Green tea, like South Africa’s favourite Tetley Green Tea, soothes your mind with L-theanine and antioxidants which reduce stress and promote a serene state. It’s best to enjoy green tea 15 minutes after a high-fibre, whole-grain breakfast (such as oats) for sustained energy and a balanced mood.

Chamomile tea has calming properties that ease nerves and enhance sleep, contributing to improved cognitive function and emotional well-being. It pairs well with magnesium-rich foods such as almonds or bananas, which are known for stress reduction. Black tea contains theaflavins that enhance cognitive function and mood regulation. Moderate caffeine content offers gentle energy and promotes focus and mental clarity.

Pairing black tea with mixed berries isn't just about taste; it's about providing your brain with a vitamin-rich treat that fuels your vitality. Blueberries These are more than just a burst of flavour; they're a burst of mood-enhancing goodness. Blueberries are rich in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which shield your brain cells from oxidative stress. This protection goes a long way in supporting cognitive function and boosting memory. But that's not all – anthocyanins have been linked to improved mood regulation, promoting feelings of positivity.

Dark chocolate Indulging in dark chocolate isn't just about savouring its rich taste; it's about enjoying a mood-elevating experience. Dark chocolate contains compounds that trigger the release of endorphins – those “feel-good” chemicals that put a smile on your face. But the benefits go beyond instant happiness. The flavonoids in dark chocolate enhance blood flow to your brain, which means improved cognitive function and sharper thinking.

With each bite, you're giving yourself a delightful boost of both joy and mental clarity. Oily ‘fatty’ fish Oily fish such as pilchards, salmon, trout, and sardines are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which are like superheroes for your brain. They nurture brain cell membranes, help create neurotransmitters that regulate mood, like serotonin, and are known to reduce inflammation.

Green, leafy vegetables These vegetables not only bring vibrant colours to your meals, but they also help to promote a positive state of mind. Vegetables like spinach, wild mustard, amaranth kale, and Swiss chard are rich in folate – a B vitamin that plays a crucial role in producing neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine. These neurotransmitters are your brain's messengers of happiness and pleasure.

Nuts and seeds Peanuts, almonds, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds are all packed with nutrients that support your emotional well-being. Healthy fats, like those found in nuts, are essential for brain health and mood stability. They are also high in magnesium, which promotes relaxation and helps manage stress. B vitamins, also abundant in nuts, play a role in neurotransmitter production, ensuring your mood remains balanced.