The health advantages of adding oats to your diet

Although muesli appears like such a simple breakfast, it actually causes a lot of controversy. On the one hand, it’s been known as this boring, sticky, bland goo that’s been dusted with raisins. However, muesli has become more popular on social media because of its attractive toppings, making it a visually appealing dish. (Now go search for “oatmeal” on TikTok.)

One of the world’s healthiest grains is oats. If you haven’t tried muesli before, now is the perfect opportunity to convert. Muesli is a whole grain free of gluten. A nutritious breakfast option, muesli is full of complex carbohydrates (including fibre), antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. It can also serve as a great carrier for nutrient-dense toppings like fruit, nuts and seeds. Furthermore, according to Hultin, oats are inherently gluten-free, which makes them a useful source of carbohydrates for anyone with certain dietary requirements (such as those who have celiac disease).

The Celiac Disease Foundation states that certain oats may still contain traces of gluten, so be sure to constantly check the brand you’re buying. The kind of oats you’re eating is something else to consider. Choose steel-cut, old-fashioned, or rolled oats over instant or quick oats for maximum health advantages. The Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health reports that steel-cut oats are lowest on the glycemic index, despite the fact that both options have roughly the same amount of fibre.

This implies that your body will break them down more gradually, assisting in maintaining more steady blood sugar and energy levels. The next time you’re thinking of having muesli for breakfast, bear the following possible benefits in mind: Lowers blood sugar

According to Medical News Today, muesli contains a soluble fibre called beta-glucan that may aid insulin responsiveness and potentially lower blood sugar as well. As long as they don’t add more sugar to the dish, people with Type 2 diabetes may discover that eating muesli helps them control their blood sugar levels. Oats helps persons with Type 2 diabetes maintain their blood sugar levels, according to a review of studies on the subject. The safety of oats for those with Type 1 diabetes needs to be further investigated, according to the authors.

According to a study, when you tuck into a bowl (of oats) in the morning, you’re consuming minerals like manganese, iron, magnesium and zinc along with B vitamins. Oats can be topped with a variety of healthy ingredients According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa, you can add toppings that are high in protein and good fat to balance the high carb content of a muesli bowl. Try almond, peanut, walnut, or pecan nuts; chia, hemp, or crushed flax seeds; or nut butters like almond or peanut butter.

These include even more fibre, protein and unsaturated fats. Another choice is fresh fruit; the National Institute on Ageing suggests sliced blueberries, raspberries, or strawberries for extra fibre and nutrients. Oats help support healthy digestion The National Institutes of Health (NIH) notes that while the fibre in oats is beneficial for your general health, a healthy digestive system depends heavily on it.

According to the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and the Mayo Clinic, oats offer both soluble and insoluble fibre, which encourages regularity. Prebiotic qualities are found in soluble fibre sources, according to research from Oregon State University. This may contribute to a better microbiome by nourishing the beneficial bacteria in the stomach. Oats may increase your body’s immunity and provide you more energy

According to the study, when you tuck into a bowl in the morning, you’re consuming minerals like manganese, iron, magnesium, and zinc along with B vitamins. For instance, the Food and Drug Administration states that one cup of cooked oats has approximately 2 milligrammes of iron, or 11% of your Daily Values. Iron, as the NIH notes, gives the body energy and aids in starting the process of transferring oxygen from your lungs throughout your body.

Additionally, the NIH states that 2mg of zinc, or 18% of your daily requirement, is found in oats. Zinc is a vitamin required for immunological function. Antioxidants included in oats help shield the body from disease Antioxidants that fight disease are often associated with fruits and vegetables, but your bowl of muesli is packed with them as well.