The hottest Valentine’s Day looks from Mzansi celebs

On February 14, people across the globe celebrated Valentine’s Day. It has become a tradition for people to dress in red and white to celebrate the month of love and South African celebrities stuck to the brief. In the past years, we’ve seen our local stars organise photo shoots in sexy ensembles, and this year was no different.

“Big Brother Titans” winner Khosi Twala draped herself in floral lingerie by LM Florals and completed her look with a blonde wig. Khosi Twala. Picture: Stills By Tom. “Umkhokha: The Curse” actor Nkanyiso Makhanya donned all white and added a single rose to add flair to his look. Nkanyiso Makhanya. Picture: Senzo Austin Mhlongo. Meanwhile, award-winning fashionista Yaya Mavundla donned a white satin gown with lace sleeves and completed the look with a sheer ruffled dress.

Local singer Thabsie and her friend Nomuzi Mabena both wore black lingerie, while 947 presenter Anele Mdoda looked classy in a red dress. Nomuzi Mabena. Picture: Instagram. Reality TV star Mpumi Mophatlane looked beautiful in a white figure-hugging dress paired with white pointed heels. The red roses she carried added more ambience to her look. Mpumi Mophatlane. Picture: Instagram. Durban tycoon Shauwn Mkhize won Valentine’s Day because instead of doing the obvious like wearing lingerie, or red and white, she opted for a different look.