The House and Garden Show is back!

Durban — Those wanting to beautify their homes will find inspiration at the East Coast Radio’s House and Garden Show, taking place at the Durban Exhibition Centre until July 7. Among other things, the show offers a food fair, decor spoils, gardening hacks and kids entertainment as well as over R300 000 worth of competition prizes to win with Plascon’s digital treasure hunt, Hirsch’s Mysterious R10 000 Big Blue and Cricut’s R100 000 DIY giveaway.

The best thing about the show is that it also caters for families so kids don’t get bored, making it a fun day out for the whole family. There will be a jungle gym, bubble house, sand art and an indoor play space, plus story time to keep children endlessly entertained. Then for the food fanatics, there will be a foodie fair that comprises 40 hand-picked food stalls that will cater for everyone, with food from Mexico to Korea. For those who want a drink to relax, the Gin Garden will be the perfect spot to chat with a drink in hand. The entertainment will bring about a fun atmosphere as the night closes.

Walking through the show will allow you to explore endless possibilities when it comes to home and garden design. The many deco designs and ideas will have you wanting to redesign your whole home, with new home concepts using local products and new artists. The show loves to showcase local while also bringing in international designs and brands.

One of the many creative platforms will be the colour and decor trends that local brands have created. They will be using newly designed pallets to bring your home alive with the latest colour palette. This will make individuals ponder and create spaces which are unique to their taste and budget. The East Coast House and Garden Show has something for everyone. There is something that will catch your eye and pique your interest.

Thinking of creating new spaces that fit your personality so you can live in the home of your dreams without spending too much money or time? With everything in one show, nothing is impossible.