The impact of sustainable body and skincare products

More like fashion, the skincare routine doesn’t change, it evolves. If you look at the current beauty trends, they are derived from the ancient routines that those who came before us used to follow. Most sustainable beauty products contain indigenous ingredients used by our ancestors, the only difference is that the current ones come better package to make them more appealing to consumers.

Home of Nula founder Tebogo Moraka, an advocate for sustainable body and skincare, shared her thoughts on the importance of sustainable products. “Sustainability has taken centre stage in all facets of life, including skincare. For us at Home of Nula, sustainable skincare is about consciously sourcing and using ingredients in an ethical manner, manufacturing products with as minimal environmental impact as possible, and employing responsible packaging that encourages reuse and recycling. “By choosing eco-friendly brands and products, individuals can significantly reduce their carbon footprint and help make a meaningful contribution to a healthy planet,” said Moraka.

“This has always been central to African beauty practices dating back to ancient civilisations that honoured modesty and conservation. “This is because it was seen as a way to bless future generations with the same nutrients they obtained from Mother Nature’s medicine chest for a myriad of necessary humanitarian concerns. “For example, we continue to see the prominence of indigenous and locally sourced ingredients in global beauty trends, such as shea butter, buchu, marula, clay and other beneficial products that are part of our natural ecosystem.

“The continued existence of these enduring ingredients that we are still able to enjoy today is the result of the consciously conservative approach of previous generations. “This is because they understood that short-sightedness in the extraction and management of the environment is of no true benefit to mankind’s core wellness.” The reason there is so much advocacy for sustainable skincare products is because they have several benefits. Of course they help save the environment, but great for the skin.