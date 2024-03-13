The impact online reviews has on dental service choices and consumer behaviour

In a world where a swipe or click can dictate our choices, it's no surprise that Americans are turning to the internet to pick their pearly-white guardians. Sophia Smith, a Research Lead from Storible, has shed light on this digital trend in a recent online survey.

"Online reviews have emerged as a significant influence in guiding Americans' choices of dental service providers," Smith explains. It turns out that the journey to a dazzling smile often begins with a digital quest. According to the survey, 8 out of 10 Americans are using online reviews as their compass to navigate the sea of dental options. Google reigns supreme, with 85% of respondents relying on the search giant's reviews to guide them to their next dental appointment.

But Google isn't the only hotspot on the digital map. Yelp captures the attention of 37% of those surveyed, while Healthgrades and Whatclinic trail behind with 25% and 6% of users, respectively. The survey highlights more than just preferred platforms; it reveals the growing significance of a dentist's virtual footprint. "A dentist's online presence, as reflected in reviews, is crucial for building credibility and trust with potential patients," Smith notes.

In fact, over half of the survey participants said they wouldn't even consider a dentist who didn't boast at least 10 online reviews. Furthermore, 3 out of 10 survey participants admitted they would happily bypass their insurance network if it meant getting into the chair of a highly-reviewed dental clinic. According to the survey, patients are banding together to share their experiences and help steer others toward reliable and top-notch dental services.

It turns out that 22% of folks are motivated to leave online reviews because of not-so-great experiences. For them, it's a chance to vent, offer some helpful feedback, or raise concerns. According to the survey, patients are banding together to share their experiences and help steer others toward reliable and top-notch dental services. Picture: CardMapr.nl /Unsplash Smith, the Research Lead at Storible, has some interesting insights to share about this trend. "Our research shows that 63% of people are checking out dentists on social media before booking an appointment". "The online persona and digital presence of dentists are scrutinised closely by these users," said Smith

But it's not all sunshine and rainbows. Negative reviews can pack a punch, especially in the dental world. The survey found that 95% of Americans say negative reviews make them think twice about choosing a dentist. It's clear that online feedback has a big influence on people's opinions and decisions when it comes to dental care. Moreover, 80% of survey participants want dentists to respond to negative reviews. They see it as a sign of a dentist's dedication to their patients and their commitment to sorting things out. But here's the kicker – only 35% of dentists are actually taking the time to respond.

It's not just an American thing, though. Dian B Schutte, a branding enthusiast from South Africa, shared some thoughts in a LinkedIn post on how consumers there make their choices titled, “Decoding Consumer Behaviour in South Africa: Uncovering the Psychological and Social Factors Driving Brand Choices”. It seems like people in South Africa, just like anywhere else, are looking at a brand's reputation and image to gauge its value.

If a brand has a positive rep and an aesthetically appealing image, it's more likely to win over consumers. For example, "Nike" might be seen as the go-to for top-of-the-line athletic gear, while "Adidas" is all about sportswear and accessories. “Consumers make purchasing decisions based on their perception of value, which is influenced by a range of factors including quality, price, and brand reputation.