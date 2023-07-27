The intricate relationship between your physical and mental well-being

An increasing corpus of research demonstrates the close relationship between mental and physical health, with studies confirming that an improvement or deterioration in one can cause an equivalent improvement or deterioration in the other. But precisely how does one affect the other? What what is going on in the body for changes in one to affect changes in the other?

It's critical to keep in mind that the divide between the two is less significant than we might think in order to comprehend why mental and physical health are so intertwined. Though they may seem abstract or unrelated to the physical world, our thoughts, feelings and mental state are all a result of brain activity. Schizophrenia and depression are two of the most prevalent and significant developments in South Africa's mental health during the past few years. According to Moustafa Kamel, the Medical Affairs Director of Janssen South Africa, the increase we've seen in recent years was probably made worse by the social isolation brought on by the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020.

He encourages the value of continued education about mental health, saying that in addition to benefiting patients, we should also remember the carers who shoulder most of the duty and stress associated with the treatment process. Kamel says that, fortunately, diagnostic methodologies have advanced and this has led to a rise in the accessibility of mental health care. Kamel insists that we cannot ignore the fact that mental illness is a sickness. The common belief is that environmental circumstances cause the disease to manifest, but while this is occasionally true, the situation is far more complicated.

He says there is ongoing interaction between our minds and our physical and environmental circumstances. Exercise and eating a nutritious diet are equally crucial to maintaining a positive mental outlook. Because these mental and physical components are interdependent, a disruption in one might start a cycle of growth. As such, maintaining a balance is essential to our general health.

Naturally, it is simpler for medical professionals to notice and diagnose a problem the more severe its symptoms are. The patient's room-mates may mistake earlier as less serious conditions for moodiness. According to research from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), depression is an example of a disease that progresses through time. Patients may isolate themselves in their rooms, avoid social interaction and fill their minds with negative ideas. However, untreated depression could worsen to the point where people fully withdraw and eventually develop suicidal thoughts.

Kamel gives the consoling reminder that counselling can occur in both the psychological and psychiatric fields. These choices will take care of the patient's physical and mental demands. He notes that if counselling provides the intended results, treatment will end there; however, if the disease includes a medical component, it's crucial to be aware that there are well-established pharmaceutical treatments available. However, intervention is frequently needed. People who are depressed typically don't think about reaching out to others because they feel helpless.

The research on the links between physical and mental health have one positive finding: it demonstrates how adaptable both the body and the brain are to change. This adaptability contributes to the possibility of a cascade of symptoms affecting both mental and physical health. But it's that same adaptability that gives anything you do to look after yourself the power to start a chain reaction of healthy changes in your body. Here are a few places where you could begin. Kamel says that in this case, awareness is the key. We should continuously care for our bodily and mental health as well as the well-being of those around us.

According to WebMD, you should care for both your physical and mental health if you want to increase your overall well-being. Here are some suggestions on how to look after your physical and mental health: Exercise frequently

In addition to helping you stay physically fit, exercise can also lift your spirits. A daily 10-minute stroll may improve your mental clarity, leaving you feeling energised and upbeat. Eat a balanced diet You may feel better physically and emotionally if you eat a diet that is high in fruits and vegetables and low in processed sweets or fats. Think about collaborating with a competent dietitian to develop a diet strategy that is tailored to your requirements.

Abstain from alcohol and narcotics Smoking and drinking can have a harmful impact on your physical and mental health, even though they may temporarily improve your mood. Get sufficient rest

Adults need seven to nine hours of sleep per night to function well. To feel more awake, you can also take a 30-minute sleep during the day. Utilise breathing exercises When you're stressed, deep breathing, meditation, and mental focus can all be helpful.

Create healthy mental habits Instead than concentrating on bad thoughts and occurrences, try to think positively. Enlist the aid of others