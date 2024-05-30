The magic of garam masala: How to use this essential spice blend in your cooking

If you are a fan of Indian food, then you are no stranger to garam masala. This well-known spice mix is the hallmark of many south-east Asian dishes for being both versatile and flavourful! However, it is not limited to use in Indian dishes. Originating from the Indian subcontinent, garam masala is a quintessential blend of ground spices that varies from region to region and even household to household. Its name, “garam”, meaning hot, and “masala”, meaning spice blend, hints at its warming and aromatic properties.

This spice mixture can be either wet or dry and can go into both sweet and savoury dishes. A typical garam masala is made up of mace, cinnamon, cloves, green cardamom, black cardamom, bay leaves, cumin seeds, black peppercorns, and nutmeg. There is no single garam masala recipe, rather the ingredients change according to region and cook. Beyond its culinary prowess, it boasts a range of health benefits. Many of its components, such as cumin are known for their digestive properties, while others, like cinnamon, are believed to have anti-inflammatory effects.

Additionally, the combination of spices in garam masala may help boost metabolism and aid in weight loss. How to use garam masala? Garam masala can be used in sauces or marinades, as part of a dry rub on meats, cooked with onions as the base of a curry or soup, or it can be used to finish dishes like stews. Picture: Pexels/Prabal This Indian cooking staple can be used in sauces or marinades, as part of a dry rub on meats, cooked with onions as the base of a curry, or soup, or can be used to finish dishes like stews. It is also great in baked goods, instead of pumpkin pie spice. It is great for roasting root vegetables as well.

Try to avoid letting it cook for too long, as this dulls the sweetness and results in a slightly bitter taste. It is also the base spice for tandoori masala, so it is great for roasting or finishing roast chicken. You can even make chai latte with garam masala. Chai tea is a popular Indian beverage that is made with a blend of tea, spices, and milk. To make a garam masala chai latte, start by brewing a strong cup of black tea. Add a spoonful of garam masala, along with some honey or sugar to taste. Heat up some milk in a saucepan and whisk vigorously until it is frothy. Pour the milk over the tea and spices and stir to combine.