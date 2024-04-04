The Ozempic craze: celebrity endorsements spark demand and cyber risk

You’ve probably heard the buzz around Ozempic. Originally a diabetes medication, Ozempic has been making waves for its weight-loss and appetite-suppressing side effects. It's got celebrities singing its praises and that's led to a stampede of eager dieters looking to get their hands on it. The celebrity buzz has caused sales to skyrocket by 58% year-on-year.

With demand soaring, prices are climbing too. But there's a twist. Ozempic has become so sought-after that it's hard to find and that's where the problem starts. Some sneaky websites have emerged, masquerading as legitimate places to buy Ozempic on the cheap. But beware, these sites are fakes, known as "phishing" sites, and they're out to reel you in.

Cybersecurity pros are waving red flags, urging users to steer clear of deals that seem too good to be true. Kaspersky, the global cybersecurity and digital privacy guardians, have spotted a worrying trend: convincing phishing pages popping up, offering the sought-after weight-loss drug at prices that would make your wallet sing. It's not just the drug companies cashing in on Ozempic's stardom. Scammers are targeting those who want to shed pounds like their favourite celebs but can't stomach the steep cost.

These crafty con artists have set up fake websites that offer Ozempic at a discount. They lure in unsuspecting dieters to fill out forms with their details, including names, addresses, and even banking info. These web pages are dressed up to look just like your average online store, making it easy for them to hook unsuspecting shoppers. If you try to snag some Ozempic from one of these phoney sites, you might just end up with a dud.

Also, fake drugs can be dangerous. They might not work or they could even make you sick. “If you get medicine that's not what it's supposed to be, it's not just your wallet that's in trouble—it's your body too. Taking fake medicine can be really risky. You don't know what's in it, and it hasn't been checked by the people who make sure drugs are safe and work right.” In addition to Ozempic sales, some such resources offer to install a phone application that would help track the progress.

An example of a fake Ozempic shopping form A phishing page offering Ozempic for sale. Picture: Supplied Scammers are quickly adapting to social and cultural trends to ensnare helpless victims seeking alternative means of joining the latest fad, be it Barbenheimer tickets, Mortal Kombat games, or cheap holidays. In 2023, the Kaspersky's anti-phishing system thwarted over 709 million attempts to access phishing and scam websites, marking a 40% increase compared to the previous year.

An example of fake Ozempic shopping form, and phone application that would help track the progress. Picture: Supplied “We have discovered a concerning trend of fraudulent phishing pages designed to mimic legitimate Ozempic offers, resulting in unsuspecting users falling victim to financial losses and data breaches. “We believe that shedding light on this issue is crucial to safeguarding the well-being and security of consumers, particularly during awards season when many celebrities are expected to show up to events like the Oscars having recently lost weight due to Ozempic,” said Olga Svistunova, a security expert from Kaspersky. “It's crucial to emphasise that purchasing such treatment should only be done through authentic pharmaceutical channels and with a doctor's prescription,” said Svistunova.