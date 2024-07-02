‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ star Jojo Robinson opens up about recent health scare

“The Real Housewives of Durban” star Jojo Robinson is on the road to recovery after almost having kidney failure. She took to Instagram to share with her over one hundred and seventy thousand followers that she thought she was healthy but the next thing she was in a hospital bed.

“Long story short, I rushed to the emergency room at 1 am with excruciating pain and found out I had a 1.6cm kidney stone blocking my urethra, which ultimately had led to a backlog in my kidney where it had all turned to puss in the left kidney. “My doctor removed the large stone and placed a stint in the kidney to help save it. I was then told my kidney was a week or 2 away from failure if this didn't happen. “In 2 weeks I have to have another surgery to remove the stint as well as the other stones still in my kidney,” she said.

What made her journey easy was that she was supported by her friends, including Nonku Williams. Jojo Robinson surrounded by friends in hospital. Picture: Instagram. “My Jo, I have found a sister in you. Honestly couldn’t imagine my life without you. I love you babe🫂❤️❤️ I plead the blood of Jesus over your life,” commented Williams, who visited her at the hospital. Robinson’s gusband Ruan Scheepers, who was also in the hospital with her, assured her that he would forever be there for her.