The rise of plant-based milk options: Which is a healthier option

As food choices evolve and sustainability becomes a top concern, it's natural to feel a bit worried about dietary decisions. This confusion often extends to the question of whether plant-based milk, such as oat, soy and almond milk, is healthier or less nutritious than traditional cow’s milk.

With the rising popularity of plant-based milk, it's important to turn to scientific research for a clearer perspective on its health benefits and potential drawbacks. Back in the day, when you went to the store for milk, there was just one type: cow’s milk. But times have changed and these days, the milk aisle is packed with options, from traditional cow’s milk to newer plant-based alternatives. With so many choices, it's great for those with allergies or intolerances but for the rest of us, it can be a little overwhelming. How do you decide which one is best?

According to research, plant-based milks have come out as healthy alternatives, each offering its own set of benefits. Take oat milk, for example. It's been found to be high in fibre and beta-glucans, which can help in lowering cholesterol and keeping our hearts healthy. Then there's soy milk, rich in protein and essential amino acids, making it a great option for those looking for plant-based sources of protein. Almond milk, too, is often fortified with vitamins and minerals like vitamin E and calcium, offering even more nutritional goodness.

On the flip side, cow’s milk is well-known for its high calcium and vitamin D content, crucial for bone health and our immunity. It's also a significant source of protein and B vitamins, especially vitamin B12. But for some, lactose intolerance or ethical concerns about consuming animal products can be a challenge. So, which milk variation is the healthiest?

Oat milk is often fortified with vitamins and minerals, including calcium and vitamin D, contributing to its nutritional value. Picture: Micheile Henderson/ Unsplash It ultimately depends on individual nutritional needs, dietary preferences and ethical considerations. While cow’s milk provides essential nutrients beneficial for overall health, plant-based milk offers a diverse range of benefits, including being lactose-free and suitable for those following a vegan or dairy-free lifestyle. It's important to note that each milk variation has its limitations. For example, cow’s milk may not be suitable for individuals with lactose intolerance, while some plant-based milk may lack certain nutrients naturally present in cow's milk, such as vitamin B12.

Therefore, it's crucial to consider these factors when choosing the best option for your specific dietary requirements. Almond milk Almond milk is typically lower in calories and fat compared to cow’s milk.

It is naturally lactose-free, making it suitable for individuals who are lactose intolerant or have dairy allergies. Almond milk is often fortified with vitamins and minerals, including calcium and vitamin D, to match the nutritional content of cow’s milk. However, almond milk is generally lower in protein compared to cow's milk, unless fortified with added protein.

Oat milk Oat milk is often fortified with vitamins and minerals, including calcium and vitamin D, contributing to its nutritional value. It is naturally free of cholesterol and saturated fat, making it a heart-healthy choice.

Oat milk contains dietary fibre, which can aid in digestion and contribute to a feeling of fullness. It typically has a higher carbohydrate content compared to cow’s milk. Soy milk

Soy milk is a source of high-quality protein, containing all essential amino acids. It is often fortified with calcium, vitamin D and vitamin B12, making it a nutritionally rich alternative to cow’s milk. Soy milk is naturally lactose-free, making it suitable for individuals with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies.

Some research studies suggest that soy milk may have potential health benefits, such as supporting heart health and reducing the risk of certain chronic diseases. Cow’s milk Cow’s milk is a rich source of calcium, which is important for bone health and muscle function.

It contains high-quality protein and essential nutrients, including vitamin D and B vitamins. Cow’s milk naturally contains lactose, so it may not be suitable for individuals with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies. Some individuals may have ethical or environmental considerations regarding the consumption of animal products.