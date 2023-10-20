The rise of solo dining and how to nail it

The thought of heading out and grabbing a bite to eat alone at a restaurant was once a taboo scenario. However, nowadays spending time alone in a restaurant is no longer frowned upon. In fact, it is encouraged thanks to the new solo dining trend. Everything you need to know about the trend is in its name. It is simply when one person eats and drinks at a venue by themselves – or in most circumstances, with their phone or laptop.

A few years ago I also could not understand how people dine alone until I tried it out. Not that I chose to but I had to. Today, it is one of my favourite things to do. It is relaxing and so enjoyable. You get time to just be with yourself and reflect deeply on everything that is going on in your life, be it good or bad. Although more people are choosing to eat alone, there is still some social stigma attached to it, particularly among older generations who value traditional dining customs.

Nevertheless, the younger generation is embracing solo dining as a way to practise self-care and enjoy some personal time. Businesses are already supporting this trend. In shops, it is now easier to find kitchenware for one person, mini-dishwashers, and special deals on single-portion prepared foods. The restaurant industry is also adapting to it. Some restaurants even feature solo-friendly menus with smaller portions, prix-fixe options (a meal consisting of several courses served at a total fixed price), or shared plates to cater to individual diners. If you are one of those people who find it very hard to dine alone, here are some tips on making the most of a solo meal.

Decide the type of restaurant where you want to eat. Picture: Pexels/Oleksandr P Decide the type of restaurant where you want to eat To start, it is always a good idea to think about the type of restaurant you are going to select. If your main worry is feeling alone in a restaurant filled with couples, do not go to a romantic restaurant. If you think you will be missing your family or friends, do not go to a familiar place.

Take it as a standard goal to avoid whatever could make you feel uncomfortable. Common table restaurants are always a safe choice. Study the menu beforehand Chances are that the very act of getting across the threshold of the restaurant and taking a seat as a solo diner will have your head racing, and although you may look like you are studying the menu thoughtfully, your mind is probably elsewhere.

If there is any chance you can study the menu before you sit down, do it and make a decision or at least a shortlist of three things that you want to eat. Not only will it make your first 10 minutes in the restaurant less stressful, and it avoids the problem of panic ordering. And the bonus is that if you eat something delicious, you are much more likely to want to return for another adventure eating out alone.

Bring a distraction It can be weird to sit through a meal without a companion to talk to. You start to feel very self-conscious. To combat this, come prepared with some sort of distraction to keep you busy. Some ideas would be a book, a newspaper, or a phone. Talk to the staff

If you cannot find fellow diners to talk to, bartenders and servers are often up for talking to customers. This could give you interesting information about what you are eating. Dining alone gives you an opportunity to spend time talking with your server or bartender and learn more about the menu, how dishes are paired, which cocktail compliments your meal and where they source their ingredients. Find a seat at the bar. Picture: Pexels/Cottonbro Studio Find a seat at the bar

Especially if you are new to eating solo, sitting at a bar on your own can be a less intimidating choice. Chances are someone will come to sit next to you at some point or you could choose to tell your whole life story to the barman. Treat yourself This is not the time to deny yourself. Order the nicest wine you can afford by the glass, or make sure you opt for that dessert you have had your eye on.

Treating dining alone as a ‘solo date’ will help you enjoy it and make sure it is an experience you want to repeat. Plus, you will be more mindfully aware of these pleasures because you are not distracted by a companion. Savour your food