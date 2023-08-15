The rise of vajacials: all you need to know about pampering your lady parts

Gone are the days when vajacials were only for the elite. This rejuvenating treatment is gaining popularity among regular consumers and it's time to indulge in some self-care for your intimate area. If you're new to the concept, a vajacial is like a spa day for your vulva, bikini line and outer labia – essentially a facial for your vaginal region.

Just like a regular facial, vajacials focus on skincare but this time, it's all about the outer portion of your genitalia. The vagina itself is self-cleansing, so there's no need for any internal treatment. It's important to remember that skincare concerns aren't limited to your face; issues like dryness, discomfort and sensitivity can occur anywhere on your body – including your bikini area. The skin around our genitals is sensitive, and popular hair removal methods like shaving, waxing and tweezing can leave it feeling dry, sensitive and prone to those pesky ingrown hairs.

Cue the vajacial, a treatment specially designed to cleanse, treat and soothe the skin to prevent and minimise irritation, dryness and hyperpigmentation. The ultimate goal of a vajacial is to give some much-needed love and care to one of the body's most sensitive areas. It's all about improving the comfort, health and appearance of your intimate skin. After all, it deserves some TLC too! Now, there are various ways to enjoy a vajacial. While they're becoming more readily available at spas and clinics, many women prefer the idea of pampering themselves at home.

Some may feel a bit shy about stripping down in front of a therapist, while others find that professional treatments don't fit into their monthly budget. But fear not, because you can create your own spa experience right in the comfort of your own bathroom. Whether you choose to book a vajacial at a spa or embark on a DIY adventure, it's time to give your lady parts the attention they deserve. Say goodbye to discomfort and hello to smooth, radiant skin. Treat yourself to a vajacial and embrace the self-care revolution for your intimate area. You'll feel refreshed, confident, and ready to conquer the world – one vajacial at a time!

Whatever your reason for choosing a home vajacial, here’s a basic step-by-step guide that’s easy, simple and affordable. Step one: Cleanse. Wash your vulva and bikini area with a gentle cleanser approved for intimate areas. Step two: Groom. This step will look different for everyone. You may choose to trim the hair with an electric trimmer, shave or tweeze. Remember to be extra gentle when removing or trimming hair around your bikini area as the skin is delicate.