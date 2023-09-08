The significance of eating well to support renal health

The kidneys were once thought to be the seat of emotions, conscience, and yearnings as well as the origin of morality and ethical behaviour. The core aspects of a person's personality and well-being were thought to be connected to the kidneys. Although we now know that the kidneys do not directly influence our morals, emotions or personalities, these two bean-shaped organs are nevertheless essential to our health.

The kidney serves as the body's filtering system, and it is an astonishingly complex organ. Your kidneys play a crucial role in maintaining the chemical equilibrium of your entire body. The kidneys control the good and dangerous molecules that circulate throughout the body, and maintain them within very strict limits so that the body can run like a well-oiled machine. The term for this is renal function. Even with artificial kidney assistance, good renal function is necessary for survival. Without the numerous tasks that these organs carry out, life could not exist. Your blood pressure and blood's chemical composition are mostly regulated by your kidneys.

The kidneys maintain a number of hormones that are essential to our survival, and they even create hormones that instruct bones when to produce more blood cells. The majority of us have a tendency to take for granted how hard our kidneys work. However, our kidneys benefit from everyday healthy practices just like all other important organs do. Our daily eating choices are just as important for overall health as physical activity and enough sleep. In addition to ensuring that our systems' fluid levels are balanced, our kidneys also manage our blood pressure and preserve the health of our bones.

In South Africa, the first week of September is designated as Kidney Awareness Week. It's a crucial reminder to consider our kidneys again and determine whether making a few lifestyle changes could better support them. The kidneys are severely taxed by high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity, all of which are widespread in the nation. This can result in chronic kidney disease (CKD), renal failure and, when the condition is severe, the need for dialysis or a kidney transplant. Nutritional recommendations have been updated for persons who are at risk or have CKD as a result of advancements in nutrition science.

Dr Zarina Ebrahim, a registered dietitian and lecturer at Stellenbosch University, and Lynette Cilliers, a registered dietitian at Groote Schuur Hospital, are the spokespeople for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA). They work together to promote nutritional support and care for patients with kidney disease. People with CKD formerly had to adhere to a number of tight dietary restrictions. According to Cilliers, the recent relaxation of the dietary recommendations for people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a welcome change from the prior pessimistic outlook.

She explains that we have abandoned outmoded "do" and "don't" lists in favour of a more well-balanced diet that emphasises entire foods. This is crucial because individuals with CKD must prevent malnutrition and maintain a high standard of living. By emphasising the inclusion of foods such as whole grains, vegetables, and fruit and reducing ultra-processed meals with additives, we've returned to the fundamentals of a healthy, balanced dietary consumption. A family affected by the risk factors for developing kidney disease can benefit from this transformative strategy, which can also enhance the physical, emotional, and economical health of the entire household.

While Dr Ebrahim emphasises that these dietary recommendations are beneficial for everyone looking to safeguard their kidney health, as well as those who are at risk, persons with CKD require tailored nutrition advice that takes into account the disease's stage, their current health assessments, and therapies. According to her, the goal for CKD patients is to lessen the strain on the kidneys through nutrition, which entails being mindful of the foods' protein, potassium, phosphate and salt contents. Determine healthy eating plans that take into account your dietary preferences, family life, household budget, and health needs by working with a nutritionist on your health team. It's crucial to remember that the dietary recommendations for people with CKD are good advice for everyone. Overall, you should maintain a healthy weight, advises Dr. Ebrahim.

To get the ideal ratio of protein and energy, you should concentrate on consuming a range of healthy foods. Pick lean proteins like skinless chicken, fish and low-fat dairy products. Beans and lentils are good sources of plant protein. Oats, brown rice and wholewheat bread are examples of whole grain foods that are smart options since they include both fibre and energy. Eat nothing that has extra salt. Limit processed and convenience meals such as pies, pastries, polonies, sausages like Vienna, crisps, packet soups, and take-out, and choose whole foods whenever feasible. Potassium and phosphate salts included in additives are absorbed into the bloodstream considerably more quickly than those found in natural foods.

This is a concern since the kidneys have a hard time excreting these minerals when your kidney function is declining. Instead of salt, use herbs and spices to flavour your food. Make sure you consume alcohol in moderation or not at all. The following are Cilliers and Dr Ebrahim’s top suggestions for maintaining kidney health: Enjoy your food

To create meals that are both nutritious and interesting, experiment with various recipes and components. Make good health a priority in your daily life Your health and fitness are not affected by “sometimes” actions; rather, our lives are changed by tiny daily commitments. You can alter your dietary patterns by choosing healthful foods "most days“.

Move Make exercise enjoyable. Exercise as an acknowledgement and celebration that your body can move, not as a punishment. You don't need to go to the gym; gardening or dancing in your living room both count as movement. Pick your liquids carefully

Think about how much sugar or other ingredients are in your preferred beverage. Are you drinking enough water to meet your body's needs? Your first option should be clean, safe water. Meal-plan Be on the lookout for discounts on healthy food products, whether online or in-person. Planning your meals in advance will make cooking and grocery shopping more simple and more affordable. Bring your own healthy lunches to work rather than ordering takeaway.