Eating certain foods just for enjoyment and other foods for purpose will help you maintain a diversified diet. Prunes frequently fit into the latter category and are recognised as a food that helps people maintain regularity. However, recent research indicates that these dried plums are more than a one-trick pony, enhancing both bone strength and digestion.

Taking care of your bones pays off. According to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, they not only assist you in moving and maintaining balance, but they also help safeguard your vulnerable internal organs and deliver important minerals like calcium and phosphorus when the body requires them for other purposes. Research statistics from the Professional Association for Orthopaedic Surgeons show that these critical components unfortunately start to lose bulk by the age of 40 as the body stops rebuilding old bone. Unless you stock up on the nutrients you need to stop your losses, this progressive decline might limit your capacity to walk independently and raises your risk of developing a disabling condition like osteoporosis.

According to “Harvard Health”, research published in the October 2022 issue of “The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition” discovered that consuming five or six prunes per day helped women following menopause keep bone mineral density in their hips, which could translate to fewer bone breakage. The scientists, who followed 235 elderly women for a year, hypothesised that the daily handful of prunes reduced inflammatory molecules that cause bone resorption. Women tend to lose bone density quickly after menopause and are much more prone than men to acquire the bone-weakening condition osteoporosis.

According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation of South Africa, osteoporosis, a condition in which bones weaken and become brittle, affects older women four times more frequently than older men, a mismatch that is partly attributed to the loss of bone-protecting oestrogen after menopause. Although osteoporosis may give indications as you age, such as a small height loss or a stooped posture, the condition usually doesn’t manifest itself until a bone is broken. Women break their hips about 75% more than men, which significantly raises the likelihood that you will lose your independence and die sooner. According to the National Institutes of Health, half of all women over 50 will experience a hip, wrist, or spine fracture in their lifetime.

Be careful to eat these foods, which have been approved by registered dietitians, to build and protect healthy bones. Also, keep in mind that variety is key to a healthy diet and strong bones. Because of this, make sure to consume a variety of food groups in each meal; your bones (and palate) will appreciate it. These additional foods that are high in calcium, which you might not be familiar with, include:

Dried figs The amount of calcium in two figs is roughly 65mg. Figs can be chopped up and used in muesli or smoothies, just like prunes (and may even be tastier). Additionally, they go nicely with a charcuterie board with a variety of cheeses and they even taste great as a pizza topping. Canned salmon

Harvard Health’s research shows that a 100g meal contains 80–180mg of calcium. Because canned salmon contains microscopic soft bones that you probably won’t even detect, it is extremely mineral-rich. Regular salmon fillets only contain 36mg of calcium, which isn’t a significant amount. Salmon in a can can be quickly transformed into a dip or a sandwich spread by combining it with mayonnaise.

Plant-based milks We naturally consider cow’s milk to be a reliable supply of calcium, and for good reason. However, milk made from almonds, rice, or soy is frequently fortified to have a calcium content comparable to that of dairy: 250g contains 350–400mg. Look at the labels and keep an eye out for any sugar that may have been added to plant milk.

Tofu This staple of Asian cooking made from soy has 430mg of calcium for every 150g serving, with calcium-enriched varieties frequently having double that amount. Edamame is a soy cuisine that is often rich in calcium and a significant source of protein, both of which are crucial for the health of the bones.

Nut butter made from almonds Almonds are popular for their heart-health benefits and are delicious (albeit high in calories). Two tablespoons of almond butter have 111mg of calcium, while a half-cup of the almonds alone has 190mg.

White canned beans These legumes, which include lima, navy, cannellini, and great northern beans, have roughly 190mg of calcium per cup. Nutritionists believe that beans are a good source of protein as well. Be aware of pills on the market that tout benefits for your bones.