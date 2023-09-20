The ultimate skincare guide for gym enthusiasts: pre- and post-workout skincare dos and don’ts

Research studies show that having a skincare regimen specifically tailored for gym workouts can be beneficial for several reasons. When you exercise, your body generates sweat to cool down. Sweat mixed with oil, dirt, and make-up can clog your pores, potentially leading to breakouts and skin irritation.

Having a skincare regimen that targets the removal of sweat and oil can help keep your skin clean and prevent acne. We cannot deny that gyms are breeding grounds for bacteria, including those that can cause skin infections. The combination of sweat and friction from exercising can create an ideal environment for bacteria to thrive. Proper cleansing and disinfection of the skin post-workout can help reduce the risk of bacterial growth and associated skin issues.

For regular gym-goers, the exhilaration of a good workout is undeniable. However, it’s crucial to prioritise skincare before and after hitting the gym. With a few simple steps and the right products, you can maintain healthy, radiant skin despite your active lifestyle. Themba Ndlovu, brand manager for Clere Petroleum Jelly and Gly-Co-Oil, shares valuable pre- and post-workout skincare tips that will keep your skin looking its best.

Pre-workout skincare routine Before heading to the gym, start by cleansing your face with a gentle, hydrating cleanser. This step removes make-up, dirt, and impurities without stripping your skin’s natural oils. Follow up with a lightweight moisturiser to ensure your skin stays well hydrated.

To prevent friction and chafing, apply a thin layer of petroleum jelly to areas that might rub against gym equipment or clothing, such as your inner thighs or underarms. This creates a protective barrier that reduces friction and discomfort during your workout. Post-workout skincare routine

After your workout, make sure to cleanse your face and body to remove sweat and bacteria that can clog pores. If your skin tends to get red and flushed after exercising, apply a soothing serum to calm inflammation and reduce redness. Since your skin may be dehydrated after a workout, it’s essential to use a moisturiser to replenish moisture and protect your skin from environmental damage. For areas prone to dryness or irritation, consider using nourishing products specifically formulated to reduce the appearance of stretch marks and moisturise dry skin.

Look for non-greasy options that absorb quickly, providing hydration without weighing you down. In addition to the pre-and post-workout routines, Ndlovu shares some general skincare tips to keep in mind: Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water before, during, and after your workout. This helps maintain skin hydration from the inside out.

Avoid letting sweat sit on your skin for too long after exercising. Cleanse your skin as soon as possible to prevent breakouts. Choose workout clothes made from moisture-wicking, breathable fabrics to minimise friction and chafing. During your workout, refrain from touching your face to prevent transferring sweat and bacteria to your skin.