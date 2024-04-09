The ‘Walk Your Worth’ show is launching at SA Fashion Week

In October, L’Oréal Paris made its Paris Fashion Week debut, where South Africa’s Thuso Mbedu was one of the models. This year, the beauty brand will stage another “Walk Your Worth” fashion show at South African Fashion Week this month.

“As a feminine and feminist brand, we continue to champion women’s empowerment and are thrilled to have women of this calibre grace the L’Oréal Paris runway”, said Ayanda Mackay, marketing manager of the brand. “We look forward to this being one of many highlights on our continent that speak to the brand’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.” What’s exciting about this upcoming showcase is that all garments will be designed by Biji La Maison de Couture, who has dressed many stars, including former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Bonang Matheba, Lady Zamar and Pearl Modiadie to name but a few.

Designer Biji Gibbs is excited about the collaboration, and with a record of exceptional work, guests can expect to be blown away. “I have had the privilege of doing what I love for the last three decades and am delighted to be collaborating with L’Oréal Paris and SA Fashion Week to bring ‘Walk Your Worth’ to life”, Gibbs said. “Each garment seeks to enhance the beauty of those wearing it, and I look forward to seeing all our models walk their worth on the runway this April.”