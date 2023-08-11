The wines to raise a glass to this Women’s Month

With August being National Women's Month, it feels more important than ever to shine a light on the female entrepreneurs who are not only thriving in the food and beverage industry but are owning it. We are here for it. One sector of the food and beverage industry where we continue to see women shine is the world of winemaking.

The wine industry has long been a heavily male-dominated space, but today, there are more women than ever in the highest positions. In an effort to highlight these truly amazing entrepreneurial women in the industry, we wanted to call out these delicious wines by women winemakers to try this year. Picture: Supplied Wine: Umsasane 2020

Winemaker: Ntsiki Biyela Ntsiki Biyela is one of South Africa’s iconic and world-renowned winemakers. Biyela has forged a path to become a highly respected and widely admired name in the world of wine. In 2016, she established Aslina Wines, inspired by the strength and determination of the biggest influence in her life, her grandmother. Today, Aslina is renowned for its range of premium wines and is the realisation of Biyela’s dream to create an exceptional world-class brand.

Umsasane, which means umbrella tree, is a deep, delicious, earthy wine. It is a beautiful bold blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot. You can pair this wine with a lovely lamb shank or lamb chops on the braai. Genevieve NV Rosé. Picture: Supplied Wine: Genevieve NV Rosé Winemaker: Melissa Genevieve Nelsen

Melissa Genevieve Nelsen pursued her passion for the winemaking industry to develop the beautiful Blanc de Blancs MCC we know today. She has been producing vintage Cap Classique under the label Genevieve MCC since 2008. She had always had a love for bubbly, and when the opportunity arose to make it, she jumped.

The first Genevieve MCC was released in 2010, a product of the 2008 vintage. The home of the brand is Klein Bot River Farm on Karwyderskraal Road, where visitors are welcome. About the Genevieve NV Rosé, it produces notes of cherry and pomegranate aromas on the nose accentuating fresh white strawberry and white peach flavours on the palate, making for a lingering and silky finish. According to Nelsen, the bubbly has broadened her approach to what is sought in Cap Classique.

Her broad rule is to have enough balance in acidity, flavour, and fine mousse in your first sip, as not to overpower any taste sensations that you are intrigued to take another sip. Carmen Stevens Chenin Blanc 2022. Picture: Supplied Wine: Carmen Stevens Chenin Blanc 2022 Winemaker: Carmen Stevens

Carmen Stevens is the founder of Carmen Stevens Wines - the first 100% black-owned winery in South Africa. As a black woman pursuing a winemaking career during the apartheid era in South Africa, Stevens had to roar to be heard. She had to fight off prejudice just to be given the chance to learn how to make wine. Carmen Stevens Wines was established in 2011, with its maiden vintage in 2014. About the Chenin Blanc 2022: the wine shows freshly cut winter melon that flows to ripe, freshly cut pear served with a hint of lime zest and sweet sunrise grapefruit aromas.