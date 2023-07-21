Theo Kgosinkwe’s wife, Vourné Kgosinkwe, is on her journey to possibly becoming the next Mrs South Africa. The mother of one entered Mrs South Africa 2023 and made it to the top 30 finalists.

Taking to Instagram, she expressed gratitude to her husband, who’s been her biggest supporter. “To my biggest supporter: @theo_kgosinkwe. WE MADE IT TO THE TOP 30!! Thank you for all your love, support and for allowing me to be me!! My heart is honestly so full, and I'm so PROUD of myself!! Thank you all for the support, the beautiful DMs and just for believing in me,” she wrote. The Mafikizolo member responded: “Congratulations, my wife, for making it to the finals, I’m here to support you all the way. I’m proud of you 💝 @vourne maybe one day I’ll be Mr South Africa .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vourné Kgosinkwe 🇿🇦 (@vourne04) Many people congratulated Mrs Kgosinkwe, including NGO specialist Sibu Sibaca. She said: “Congratulations V! You know I’m proud of you, watching you evolve and elevate from this journey has been so beautiful to watch. Now our eyes are set on that crown! Let’s go!” The Mrs South African finale will take place in November. It will start will pageant week, followed by preliminary competition on November 16 and then the crowning ceremony on November 17.

As a build-up to the event, the finalists are participating in workshops, raising funds for charities of their choice and attending events to network. “Mrs South Africa’s commitment to empowering women goes beyond the pageant itself. “We pride ourselves on offering our semi-finalists the chance to receive mentorship, expert guidance, and advice from experienced industry leaders through our MBA of life, giving participants the tools they need to thrive, no matter which path they find themselves on,” said Joani Johnson, CEO of Mrs South Africa.