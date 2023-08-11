These are the designers dressing the Miss SA 2023 finalists

South Africa is closer to meeting its new beauty queen, and we cannot wait. On Sunday, August 13, one lucky lady will be crowned Miss SA 2023 at an event taking place at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria.

Miss SA is not just about the contestants vying for the crown. It’s also about showcasing talent from local creatives. Designers get to dress contestants for this prestigious event, and they usually show off to make their muses stand out. The designers dressing this year’s contestants are Shelli, Gert-Johan Coetzee, Sherif Tailor, William de Beer and Tracy B.

While De Beer, designer and owner of Willet Designs Couture, is designing the opening wear, Shelli from Shelli Handcrafted and Tracy B are collaborating to do the resort and swimwear. Meanwhile, Coetzee is responsible for the evening gowns. What’s exciting about this year’s finale is that the contestants will wear suits designed by Shelli. “I believe the finalists should wear a power suit that reflects their personality, confidence, and screams ‘I am ready to take the crown and conquer the world’, so what better way to give each contestant a round of applause for the courage they have for embarking on this journey and for how far they’ve come, than by dressing them in brocade fabric, a class of richly decorative shuttle-woven fabrics that make luxury clothing.

“This material is highly valued because it is made of silk and contains fine gold and silver threads, which best describes the seven finalists. The admiration of various fabrics, colour schemes, and what I can create with them serve as my sources of inspiration,” said Shelli. Coetzee is excited to reveal the evening gowns that took more than 2 000 hours to make. “Expect to be captivated by the extraordinary and how the intricate details woven into each gown echo the threads of our society, celebrating our shared history and journey towards oneness.