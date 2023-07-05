These are the drinks you should not consume if you have a cold

Colds and coughs are common in winter and they are very annoying. Cough and cold infections usually get better within a couple of days or sometimes weeks without any treatment. By taking little precautions and by following a healthy diet plan, you can easily get rid of coughs and colds this winter.

All you need to know is which foods or drinks to consume and which to avoid when you have a cough and cold. Here are some of the drinks experts say to steer clear of.

Coffee

Health experts reveal that the caffeine in coffee is a diuretic, so it can make you pee a lot and leave you dehydrated.

Experts reveal that caffeine is even worse when you are dealing with vomiting or diarrhoea since both can cause you to lose fluid. Taking in extra caffeine on top of that will only make that dehydration worse.

Buttermilk

Experts also reveal that the sour quality that gives buttermilk its distinctive taste is also what contributes to its status as a food that is high in histamine (a chemical your immune system releases), therefore fermented dairy products tend to have high histamine levels, leading to a potential increase in inflammation and an even runnier nose.

Alcohol

You are probably not hitting up a happy hour when you are down with a cold, but if your after-work routine usually calls for a glass of wine or a beer, it is best to defer until you are well again.

Alcohol dehydrates the body and weakens the immune system, so it is definitely a no-no when you are sick and trying to recover from a cold or flu.

Ginger ale

While ginger in its natural form may have some cold and flu benefits, this carbonated, sugary version will not offer much relief, according to health experts.