These are the sandals that you should have in your wardrobe this summer

It’s time to pack away those sneakers and boots, and make way for sandals because summer is here. This is the perfect season to lighten the layers and enjoy the sunshine.

And if you’re unsure about which sandals to wear this season, we’ve got you covered. Below are the three must-have sandals this season. Slides

Slides are one of the most comfortable and versatile sandals. They work well with dresses or shorts.They are also usually available in a variety of summer colours, making sure you’re never out of options. Thongs These types of sandals are perfect for daytime activities, and work with most outfit, including dresses, shorts, skirts and denim.

They are not only comfortable, but these type of shoes allow your feet to breathe. You can pair them with a short summer dress, and accessories with a small handbag and cute sunglasses. Platforms These are the high heels of summer sandals and work well with jumpsuits.