This easy chocolate lamington recipe will satisfy your sugar cravings this National Lamington Day

Today is National Lamington Day! For those of you that don’t know, a lamington is a sweet snack from Australia that is cake-based and generally eaten for morning, afternoon, or high tea.

This delicious treat was a kitchen mix-up that became Australia’s most famous culinary icon. Celebrated on July 21 every year, lamingtons are often found in local bakeries and supermarkets, though local coffee shops are increasingly serving these little cakes as a posh, yet nostalgic, bite. If you would like to make them at home, chef Hendrik Pretorius has the perfect recipe.

Chocolate lamingtons. Picture: Supplied Chocolate lamington Ingredients Vanilla sponge

400g sugar 4 large eggs 240ml sunflower oil or vegetable oil

1 tsp vanilla extract 420g all-purpose flour 1 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp salt 120ml milk For the chocolate syrup

75g cocoa powder 360ml hot water 600g sugar

15g unsalted butter Desiccated coconut Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C and place a rack in the middle. Spray and line the bottom and sides of a 25cm x 30cm x 5cm baking pan with baking paper. In a standing mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, beat the eggs on high speed and gradually add the sugar until the mixture is thick and light (about 5 minutes). When the mixture reaches the ribbons stage (check by lifting the whisk out of the mixing bowl; the mixture should fall back into ribbons) continue to mix and add the oil, vanilla extract, and milk until just combined.

Don’t over mix or the eggs will deflate. Remove the mixing bowl from the mixer. Sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt and gradually sprinkle it into the egg mixture and gently fold in until well combined. Scrape the batter with a rubber spatula into the prepared baking pan and bake for 40 – 45 minutes. When done, the cake should be a light golden-brown colour on top and should spring back when you touch it gently in the middle.

Remove from the oven and let it cool down on a wire rack. While it is cooling, make the chocolate syrup. In a medium-sized saucepan combine the hot water, sugar, and cocoa powder and bring to a boil while stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add the butter. Mix thoroughly and set aside.

To assemble the lamingtons, remove the sponge from the baking pan by running a knife along the sides of the pan, then turn it upside down on a cutting board. Remove the baking paper and flip the cake so the right side is up. Use a long, serrated knife to even off the top of the cake and trim the sides equally before cutting it into 5cm square pieces. Using tongs, pick up a sponge square, dip it into the chocolate syrup until well covered, then transfer the square to a plate of desiccated coconut and roll it around until covered all over. Repeat until all squares are done.