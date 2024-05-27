This easy roasted sweet potatoes with sour cream recipe proves just how versatile this simple vegetable can be

If you love sweet potatoes, you will love this easy recipe! These are just as easy as making regular potatoes. Sweet potatoes already have a silky smooth texture, which makes them incredibly delicious when roasted.

Sweet potato makes a great alternative to classic potato in most recipes. They can be boiled, roasted, or steamed until tender, then mashed, puréed, or simply just served as they are. Sweet potatoes have always been one of the favourite vegetables to cook with for many cooks and foodies living healthier lifestyles. If you have not fallen in love with sweet potatoes yet, let me tell you why you should. Along with being tasty, sweet potatoes contain twice as much fibre as any other kind of potatoes. They are full of important nutrients like vitamin A, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6.

Sweet potatoes are also known to boost immunity, cure constipation and reduce inflammation. If you are looking at roasting them this winter, here is a simple roasted sweet potato with a sour cream recipe from cookbook author Julia Turshen that you can try at home. Roasted sweet potatoes with sour cream. Picture: Supplied Roasted sweet potatoes with sour cream

Serves: 8 Ingredients 8 medium sweet potatoes

¾ cup sour cream ¼ cup salted pumpkin seeds toasted Method

Lay a large piece of aluminium foil on your middle oven rack; preheat to 190°C. Use a fork or paring knife to prick each sweet potato in a couple of spots. Once the oven is hot, place the sweet potatoes directly on the foil; roast for about 45 minutes, or until tender when pierced with a paring knife.

Split the sweet potatoes lengthwise and divide the sour cream among them. Toast the pumpkin seeds in a dry pan, over medium heat, for about 6 minutes, or until fragrant, popping slightly and lightly browned, shaking the pan to prevent scorching. Sprinkle each with pumpkin seeds, and serve right away.