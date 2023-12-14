This low-calorie braised pork with mushrooms and butter beans recipe seriously packs in flavour

Looking for a low-calorie meal? Try this dinner recipe courtesy of the South African Mushroom Farmers' Association. Keeping an eye on calories can be important if you are looking to lose weight, but it does not have to mean losing flavour.

Low-calorie cooking typically also includes more lean proteins, such as chicken, fish, and beans as well as more vegetables and whole grains which are full of fibre. Together, this helps keep blood sugars balanced, reducing sugar cravings and keeping you fuller for longer. A dietitian can work with you on figuring out the right number of calories for you per day, structuring your meals, and finding the right portions for your food choices. Fortunately, many low-calorie foods can be paired with more filling foods to make a complete meal.

Braised pork with mushrooms and butter beans. Picture: Supplied Braised pork with mushrooms and butter beans Serves: 4 Ingredients

500g lean pork fillet, cut into chunky cubes 400g portabellini mushrooms, sliced 300g leeks, washed & sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced 3-5 sprigs fresh thyme 1 tbsp stoneground wholemeal flour

500ml low sodium chicken stock 1 x 400g tin butter beans, rinsed & drained 200g Swiss chard, roughly chopped

Zest and juice of 1 lemon Fresh mint leaves, for serving Cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil, for cooking

Salt and pepper, to taste Method Preheat the oven to 200˚C.

Heat a drizzle of cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil in an oven-safe frying pan or spray lightly with cooking spray. Season the pork cubes with a little salt and pepper. Sear until the cubes are golden.

Remove from the pan and set aside. Add mushrooms to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until well browned. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

Remove from the heat and set aside with the pork. Sauté the leeks until soft. Use a lid to create steam and help cook the leeks without needing extra oil.

Once softened, add the garlic and thyme and cook for a minute until fragrant. Scatter the flour over the vegetables and mix it in well. Pour in the chicken stock and butter beans.

Stir well and then bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and add the pork and mushrooms back into the pan. Add the Swiss chard and mix through.

Transfer to the oven and cook for about 10 minutes until the pork is just cooked through and the leeks are very tender. Remove from the oven and stir through the lemon juice and lemon zest. Taste to adjust seasoning.