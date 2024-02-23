Despite being of East Asian origin, fried rice has become a staple in most parts of the world. A lunchtime favourite, it can be customised with ingredients of your choice - be it veggies, eggs or meat. If you are a fish lover, check out this delightful salted fish fried rice recipe by foodie couple Tracey Lister and Andreas Pohl of the classic fried rice. Mackerel is an important food fish that is consumed worldwide.

As an oily fish, it is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. Here is how to cook it easily at home. Salted fish fried rice. Picture: Michael Fountoulakis Salted fish fried rice Ingredients

1 tbsp vegetable oil 3 eggs, lightly beaten 2 salted mackerel in soybean oil, flaked

1 tbsp of the soybean oil 4 red Asian shallots, finely chopped 1kg boiled rice, or boil up

400g uncooked long-grain white rice ⅓ tsp salt 2 spring onions, cut into rings

Soy chilli dipping sauce, to serve Method Save the oil and use it to fry the rice, for a more intense flavour.

Heat the vegetable oil in a wok over high heat. Pour the eggs over the base of the wok and cook for 1-2 minutes, rotating the wok to ensure the omelette cooks evenly. Remove from the wok.

When cool enough to handle, roll the omelette into a cigar shape and roughly chop. Wipe the wok clean and place over medium heat. Add the soybean oil from the salted mackerel, then sautée the shallot until fragrant. Add the salted mackerel and cook for a further minute.