TikTok beauty influencers share the secret to glowing skin

Almost every girl dreams of having clear, healthy skin. While some are fortunate to be born with good genes that afford them naturally clear skin, others have to work extra hard to ensure their skin stays healthy at all times. The TikTok experts have unlocked the secret to glowing skin by using natural ingredients.

Most skincare influencers on TikTok have shifted from suggesting store-bought products to encouraging their followers to try natural ingredients. This is because most those ingredients are environmentally friendly and cost-effective. Below are some home-made skincare remedies you can try.

Coffee and honey mask As we are approaching winter, most people will experience dry skin because of the cold, dry winds. Some may lose their glow but it shouldn’t be that way. To maintain that glow all year long, famous TikToker @neelamkamran suggests a coffee and honey mask.

All you need is one tablespoon of coffee granules, one spoon of milk and one spoon of honey. Mix the ingredients and apply to your face for 15 minutes before rinsing. You can use this mask at least once or twice a week. Coffee and honey mask helps maintain glowing skin. Picture: Pexels. Ice cubes

Many people don’t know this but washing your face with cold water is better than using warm water. Also, rubbing ice cubes on your face helps reduce inflammation and puffiness, resulting in glowing skin. Media personality Khutso Theledi is big on this, which explains her luminous skin.

Ice cubes are great for reducing inflammation. Picture: Pexels. Cucumber and honey water Nigerian beauty influencer Ada Nwaimo is famous for her simply skincare tips. One of her most popular recipes for glowing skin is cucumber water with honey. Grate a small amount of cucumber and then strain it to get all the water. Take one tablespoon of the water and mix it with a teaspoon of honey before transferring the mixture to a clean container.

You then apply the mixture on damp skin for 30 to 60 minutes daily before rinsing out. The mixture helps remove pimples and promotes glowing skin. Cucumber and honey water helps remove pimples. Picture: Pexels. All-natural body oil Glowing skin shouldn’t end on your face but must spread through your body. Beauty and wellness influencer @Naturalgoody shared a recipe for a natural body oil for glowing skin that received positive reviews.

“This DIY body oil will leave your skin shiny, glowing and super moisturised,” she said. All you need are carrots, lemon peel, turmeric, aloe vera and lightweight oils of your choice. After grating the carrot and lemon peel, cut aloe vera into small pieces, transfer all the ingredients into a pot and add one teaspoon of turmeric and at least 250ml of coconut oil (or any oil of your choice). Cook the ingredients on low heat until they are translucent, and let them cool before straining the oil and transferring it to a clean container.

You can also add vitamin E to your oil for optimum results. Carrots are some of the main ingredient found in the all natural body oil. Picture: Pexels. Tumeric face mask Tumeric has always been the go-to ingredient for clear skin. Not only does it help brighten dark spots, it also helps heal skin wounds. So, if you have dark spots and acne scars, this face mask is for you.

It’s the go-to option for many beauty influencers, including Shapla Hoque. All you need is one teaspoon of turmeric, one spoon of plain yoghurt and one spoon of honey. Mix the three ingredients and apply them on a clean, damp face. Leave for at least 15 minutes before rinsing out.