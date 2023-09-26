TikToker admits to poking holes in parents’ condoms to get a sibling

You know, growing up as an only child, it's not uncommon for children to ask their parents: “Can I have a little sister or brother?” Usually, they're too young to grasp the scope of what that entails, but they sure understand the idea of constant joy, right? Well, it turns out, sometimes there's more to the story than meets the eye.

A woman named Keely, recently went viral for spilling the beans on why her younger sister came into this world – and it's a jaw-dropper. Keely posted the video as a special birthday tribute to her sister, Sam, and it quickly racked up nearly 7 million views. The video kicks off with a tantalising caption that reads, “I've kept a secret for 25 years, and I think it's time to share.”

She starts her revelation by extending an apology to her mother. “When I was a little girl me and my best friend went into my parents’ bedroom,” she says. “There was some shiny packets on the nightstand.” At the time Keely didn’t know what they were until her friend told her. That’s when the two hatched their plan.

Giggling, she said: “There was a little sewing needle beside the packet and me and my friend poked lots of holes in the packets.” And by packets she means, condoms. Six months later, the fruits of Keely’s alleged good deed were harvested when her mother made a surprise announcement.

“My mom told me she was pregnant, and I was so happy,” Keely said. “But years later my mom still says, ‘I don’t know how she happened. We were so careful’.” #fyp #sorrynotsorry ♬ original sound - Keely💖🤗 @mama__kee @Sam Myrick I’m sort of responsible for your existence. #sister I guess you can never be too careful. Unless you’re planning to have a child, make sure there aren’t any holes in the packet.