TikTok’s viral sleepy girl mocktail: what is it and can it really help you to fall asleep?

Getting a good night's sleep is a universal desire, and finding ways to achieve it is a popular topic of discussion among various social circles, from family and friends to co-workers and healthcare professionals. The importance of adequate sleep for cognitive function, emotional well-being, and stress management is widely recognised, with sleep deprivation being linked to increased stress, irritability, and impaired decision-making skills.

Recently, a viral trend on TikTok has caught the attention of users, with many claiming that a concoction named the “sleepy girl mocktail” has helped them achieve better sleep. This drink, comprising tart cherry juice, magnesium powder, and prebiotic soda, has garnered significant attention and praise on the platform, with users touting its effectiveness in promoting quick and high-quality sleep. However, the drink has garnered mixed reviews, with some users reporting adverse effects such as feeling unwell, experiencing migraines, stomach cramps, and even vomiting.

Despite the varied responses, the trend has sparked widespread interest and curiosity regarding its potential benefits and risks. The Sleepy Girl Mocktail The mocktail, consisting of pure tart cherry juice, magnesium powder, and prebiotic soda, is proclaimed to facilitate swift and restful sleep when consumed before bedtime.

TikTok Reactions While some users have hailed the mocktail as highly effective, with claims of falling asleep quickly and experiencing improved sleep quality, others have cautioned against potential negative side effects. Reports of feeling unwell, and experiencing migraines, stomach cramps, and nausea post-consumption have surfaced, raising questions about the safety and effectiveness of the viral beverage.

Will the sleepy girl mocktail really help you sleep well? A recent news report by NationalWorld brought several health experts into the spotlight to shed light on the trending sleepy girl mocktail and its potential effects on sleep and overall health. To assess the potential benefits of the 'sleepy girl mocktail,' sleep psychotherapist Heather Darwall-Smith advises taking into account each ingredient's impact on sleep and wellbeing.

According to her, small-scale studies have suggested that consuming tart cherry juice, particularly from Montmorency cherries, which is rich in natural melatonin, can aid in regulating the sleep cycle, potentially leading to improved sleep duration. However, she cautions that the concentration of melatonin in cherry juice is lower than in supplements, and consuming large quantities may cause digestive discomfort and might require added sugar for palatability. Professor Robert Thomas, an expert in Exercise and Nutritional Science, elaborates on the potential sources of melatonin, explaining that Morello cherries, pomegranate, and other citrus fruits contain phytomelatonins and tryptophan, can contribute to increased melatonin levels in the body.

Melatonin is a hormone that your brain produces in response to darkness. It helps with the timing of your circadian rhythms (24-hour internal clock) and with sleep. Another key ingredient of this mocktail, magnesium, is also discussed by Darwall-Smith, who highlights its role in relaxing, regulating melatonin, and controlling cortisol. #melatonin #mocktails #ibs #periodtips #periodcramps #bloated #pcos #bloodsugarbalance ♬ cardigan - Taylor Swift @drlindseyschmidt Replying to @chowmeany241 here’s my sleepy girl mocktail that i drink most nights! I explain why it helps with sleep & how to make it! Let me know if you try it! Adrenal mocktail coming later this week! #sleepaid However, she notes that different forms of magnesium have varying effects and potential side effects.

For instance, magnesium citrate can stimulate bowel movements due to its water-retaining properties, while magnesium threonate may improve sleep quality and brain health, but could lead to vivid dreams in some individuals. On the other hand, magnesium glycinate is known for its calming effects, making it a suitable option for improving sleep quality and managing stress. With these insights from health experts, individuals considering the 'sleepy girl mocktail' are urged to weigh the potential benefits against possible side effects and make an informed decision before incorporating it into their bedtime routine.

According to Alison Bentley, sleep expert for Restonic, sleeping better can be achieved through concrete steps. This is known as “sleep hygiene”. Just as you make brushing your teeth part of your daily hygiene routine, practising good sleep habits should be part of your daily routine too. Dr Bentley recommends letting natural light into your bedroom as soon as you wake up as a starting point. “Research shows that early exposure to bright sunlight stops the sleep processes creating a long day so that you feel sleepy at the right time at night.