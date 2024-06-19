Tips for choosing the right cologne

Cologne is to men what make-up is to women. Men generally love smelling good, and wearing the right cologne is important because it boosts their confidence, making them feel empowered and sophisticated. However, choosing the correct cologne can be tricky because it’s not a one-size-fits-all-all. You should consider certain things before buying any cologne, and Zaweer Ebrahim, brand manager for Playboy, helps us outline them.

Notes: Look for colognes with notes that appeal to you. Whether fresh, citrus scents or warm, spicy ones, choosing a cologne with notes that you enjoy can make all the difference because you will truly relish wearing that scent. Season: Consider the time of year when selecting a cologne. Fresh, clean scents are often best for spring and summer, while warm, woody scents are popular for autumn and winter. Occasion: Think about the occasion when you’ll be wearing the cologne. A light, fresh scent may be more appropriate for daytime events, while a stronger, more sophisticated scent may be better suited for evening occasions.