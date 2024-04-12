Dining out is a treat we look forward to because we get to try new foods or indulge in our favourite cuisines. However, it is recommended that if you are diagnosed with high blood pressure, be mindful of the foods you pick. High blood pressure, also referred to as hypertension, has been dubbed the “silent killer” because there are usually no warning signs or symptoms.

Blood pressure normally rises and falls throughout the day; however, if it remains high for extended periods, it can lead to serious health issues such as stroke, heart disease and kidney disease. Nevertheless, to at least provide you with a little dining pleasure, here are a few tips for dining out for those with high blood pressure. Table salt is an obvious place to start when it comes to reducing sodium. Picture: Pexels/Jonathan Cooper Stay away from the salt shaker

Instead of grabbing the shaker, flavour meals at the table with spices like cayenne, paprika, cumin or black pepper. Herbs, like oregano and sage, also blend beautifully into many meals, and produce-based flavours like garlic, onion powder and lemon can provide a nice hit of flavour without upping the sodium. What you eat plays an important role in your overall health, including managing your blood pressure. Picture: Pexels/Trista Chen Order the right foods

Research suggests that making the right changes to your diet may be the single most effective way to lower blood pressure without medication. Focus on eating a variety of vegetables, fruits, whole grains like brown rice and whole-grain pasta and bread, and lean protein like beans, poultry, nuts and fish. This eating pattern is sometimes known as Dash short for the Dietary Approach to Stop Hypertension.

Researchers looking into a range of studies found that adults with high blood pressure who followed the Dash approach significantly lowered their blood pressure. Studies also suggest that some foods may have the ability to lower blood pressure. These include olive oil; beetroot juice; green, black and hibiscus teas; garlic; and tomatoes. It is important to know which condiments contain large amounts of sugar or sodium. Picture: Pexels/Engin Akyurt Be wary of condiments