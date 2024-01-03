Tips for keeping up with food trends in 2024

When it comes to the food and beverage industry, you can never accurately predict what trend will become the next big thing. This is why it is important for hoteliers and restaurateurs to remain on their toes and be ready to capitalise on the newest crazes.

Here are some of the things you can do to keep up with the latest trends: Stay active on social. Picture: Pexels/Kerde Severin Stay active on social media One thing a lot of the food trends have in common is that they photograph beautifully, which means they will be all over Instagram.

Checking social media will give you a peek at what is up and coming in the food world. A great place to start is by following hashtags on Instagram. By doing this, you will receive highlights of the top posts under that hashtag. Also ensure that you follow food influencers in your area, as well as major geographies. Both offer valuable insights for your business.

Experiment and test new ideas and recipes You can use your kitchen as a laboratory, where you can try new combinations, methods and presentations, and see how they work. You can also test your creations on your staff, friends, family or loyal customers, and get their feedback and suggestions. By doing this, you can refine your skills, discover new possibilities and create original dishes that suit your brand and vision.

Experiment and test new ideas and recipes. Picture: Pexels/Yente Van Eynde Think about your concept Be sure to take your brand into consideration when implementing a food trend at your restaurant. Just because an ingredient or a dish is trending does not mean it is something that you should follow if it does not align with your brand.

Trends, as exciting as they may seem, have to make sense for your restaurant’s brand; otherwise, they simply will not work. Use guest feedback Check how various menu items are performing. Watch to see how guests react to new menu items and see how well they are selling.

The information can help you determine what needs to be changed and what has the potential to become part of the permanent menu line-up. Instead of waiting for another restaurant trend to pop up, why not start your own? Picture: Pexels/Ivan Samkov Do not be afraid to start your own trends Instead of waiting for another restaurant trend to pop up, why not start your own?

Being known to be a pioneer of something is rare in the industry. Just make sure to properly consider the factors that will affect its success. Conduct market research Conduct market research, such as surveys, interviews, focus groups and observation.