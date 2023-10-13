Tips for maintaining your fitness routine this summer

Summer is almost upon us, which means it’s finally time to bust out your summer wardrobe and head outside. In South Africa, summertime coincides with the festive season, so there’s always something on the go, whether it’s family time, an outdoor festival or just hanging out in the garden at home.

With such an abundance of activities on offer, it’s easy to slip out of your usual fitness routine. Herbalife shares three tips to help you stay on track when the weather heats up. Give shorter workouts a try Instead of just thinking about long workouts, you can also try fitting in shorter exercises throughout your day. There are lots of workouts you can find online that you can do at home or even some exercises you can do at your desk or while sitting on the couch.

For example, you can do some jumping jacks or crunches while waiting for the oven to preheat or do squats while watching your favourite TV show. You might be surprised how many repetitions you can do in just 20 minutes. Challenge yourself to beat your record from the previous day and you'll start seeing the benefits of your commitment. These simple movements can help clear your mind and help you feel more focused before getting ready for the next day.

Get outside Take advantage of the weather and invite friends and family to go on a hike or visit a park. Pack some snacks to enjoy when you arrive, and take some time to relax and reward yourselves for completing the activity. Protein chips and bars make for easy, tasty snacks, and you can also bring herbal teas or calorie-controlled aloe water in a flask to keep everyone refreshed.

There are also other fun outdoor activities you can do, like playing soccer, cricket, netball or padel. These sports not only help you stay active, but they're also a great way to meet new people. Give yourself incentives Staying fit is great, but it's also nice to have something to work towards. If you want to tone up, set a goal for yourself. For example, if you do 50 push-ups every day for a week, treat yourself to new gym shorts.