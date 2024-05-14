Tips on how to fight those food cravings in winter

They say summer bodies are made in the winter. You might ask: How? Everyone knows how winter can make us ditch the workouts for a snuggly time in the comfort of those warm duvets with a cup of hot chocolate to sip on for added cosiness. As the temperature drops, one thing to dread besides the cold winter days is the significant weight gain that many of us suffer from.

The cold weather drives most of us into a hibernation mood where we tend to get sluggish and lock ourselves in our homes. Most of us may begin to notice an increase in appetite and the food portions we eat in winter. But with a little of planning, we can keep our life and appetite in perfect harmony all year long by following these suggestions: Eating in front of the television or laptop can make you unconsciously overeat. Picture: Pexels/Taryn Elliot Practise mindful eating

Eating in front of the television or laptop can make you unconsciously overeat; your favourite movie is on play and before you know it, you have finished an entire pizza on your own. Moreover, eating quickly can cause digestion problems. Dedicate a special time for eating away from your working station, your television or your mobile screen. Take the time to chew slowly and engage all your senses while eating. Food would then become a more enjoyable experience as opposed to eating in a rush and still feeling hungry after you’ve eaten.

Do not keep unhealthy foods around To acquire your favourite treat, make yourself endure the winter weather and walk outside. You will not be tempted to overindulge as frequently as a result. Nevertheless, stock your home with a variety of nutritious foods. As a result, when you do go to the kitchen for a snack, you will pick healthy options rather than junk food.

Add a handful of unsalted nuts to your diet in place of unhealthy, high-fat snacks. Picture: Pexels/Je Shoots Eat nuts We have heard many times before that nuts are good for us – they are high in fibre and protein and have been shown to increase satiety (feeling full) hormones, which makes them great for appetite control. But now studies have shown that there is a link between increasing nut consumption and decreasing body mass index (BMI).

It is believed that some of the fat contained in nuts becomes trapped within the nut’s fibrous structure, so it is not absorbed by your body but excreted. And even though you do not absorb all the fat, you still absorb the vital nutrients your body needs. Add a handful of unsalted nuts to your diet in place of unhealthy, high-fat snacks. Avoid too much alcohol

Alcohol consumption increases your tendency to eat a bigger meal even post your main meal. Alcohol consumption also leads to unnecessary snacking in between. After you have a few drinks, your body craves fatty and salty food, adding to the total calorie intake. Do not cut down your dietary fat intake. Picture: Pexels Do not cut down your dietary fat intake

Cutting fat out of your diet may seem like an obvious step towards weight loss. However, this can backfire, especially during the winter as your body needs fat more than ever to beat the chill. Hence, include foods rich in healthy fats such as monounsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids, which are present in foods such as nuts, olive oil and flaxseed. Create low-calorie comforts

As mentioned above, if you know you are going to crave those winter comfort foods, find lower-calorie ways to do it. Mac and cheese made with low-fat cheese, steamy pizza with veggies and a whole wheat crust, a bowl of vegetable soup, and cocoa with non-fat milk – be creative in cutting calories while keeping the comfort. If you do not like to drink water, slice some lemons or fruit for a taste fusion. Picture: Pexels/Arina Krasnikova Drink water