Tips on how to find your perfect winter scent

Winter is not only the season to layer up on clothes, you can do the same with fragrances. Layer up your perfumes for a unique, inviting scent. Shakil Ahmad, fragrance specialist, says this winter, people should indulge in the delightful world of fragrances that capture the essence of this magical season.

“With so many scents to choose from, finding your perfect fragrance can be a pleasant and personal experience. Whether you seek warmth and cosiness or a refreshing fragrance, unlocking the ideal fragrance for winter is just a sensory journey away.” Ahmad shares five tips on how you can find your perfect winter scent. Experiment and personalise

Fragrances are personal. Don’t be shy to explore different scents that resonate with your personality or mood for the day. You may come up with the best scent by layering at least two or three of your favourite fragrances. Just don’t spray them too much to avoid an overpowering scent. Embrace the warmth Winter is about exploring scents that surround you in a comforting embrace. Try the Gold Series Serendipity with cosy notes of amber, musk and sandalwood, evoking a sense of warmth and relaxation, perfect for those cold winter nights by the fireplace.

Explore edible delights Sometimes you need that edible scent to turn heads. Something enticing like chocolate, caramel, coffee, or spices like nutmeg and ginger aromas. Seek refreshing citrus