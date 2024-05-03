Tips to throw throw the perfect winter braai

Outdoor cooking is not just for summer anymore. Whether it is an investment in premium outdoor kitchens or simply wanting that smoky flavour, people are determined not to let the cold or the little rain stop them from firing up their grill! Almost everyone loves a good braai, but South Africans take it to a whole new level. Also, braaing is practically a national sport.

For Mzansi, the weekend usually means one thing: the aroma of grilling meats wafting from backyards across the country, while friends and family gather together for a good time. Here are our top tips for making a braai in winter easy, convenient and fun. Keep the menu simple

The cold weather is not the time to experiment with complicated new grilling recipes. Keep the menu simple with grilling staples like steak, chops, ribs, burgers, fillets, kebabs, prawns, etc. Sufficiently preheat This step may take just a few minutes in the summer, but preheating your braai stand can require a lot more time in colder temperatures.

Set aside an extra five to 10 minutes to let your braai shake off the chill and reach the proper cooking temperature. The colder and windier the conditions, the longer this can take. Be bold Just because you should cook with simple cuts of meat does not mean you should skimp on flavour. Combat the dullness of winter by generously seasoning your steaks, chicken, and chops with big, bold flavours.

Keeping food warm In winter months, my brother (the braai master) will often warm a plate or container in the microwave for a minute or two when he knows he is about to pull food off the grill. Do not carry a clean plate outside when you start cooking with the intent of transferring your food there when it is done cooking. Nothing is worse than spending time making a nice meal on the braai, only for it to be put on a cold plate before serving.

Nothing is worse than spending time making a nice meal on the braai, only for it to be put on a cold plate before serving. Keep the braai stand close Having a braai stand that is easily accessible is an important part of winter braai. Remember, the closer it is to the indoors, the more inclined you will be to use it in the winter.