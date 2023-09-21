To enhance physical care globally, the medical sector is embracing the fourth industrial revolution

The global population is predicted to reach 10 billion by 2050. Nearly half a billion of these people - or two out of every five - will be beyond the age of 60. The prevalence of illnesses rises as populations age and people's lifestyles change, increasing the operational and financial demand on health services. It's a situation that poses difficulties for the global healthcare industry.

Digital transformation has been essential to enhancing quality and availability to services while containing costs in other industries with similar difficult situations. This applies much more to the medical field. Governments and healthcare providers, both internationally and in South Africa, must use digital technologies in order to increase access to healthcare services, attain a higher level of care delivery, and optimise healthcare providing costs. Digital disruptions in the healthcare sector are revolutionising the way care is provided, experienced, and managed at a rate never before seen.

Technology is altering the healthcare environment, increasing patient outcomes, and opening up new opportunities. Examples include electronic health records, AI-powered diagnostics, tele-medicine, and precision medicine. To fully utilise technology in healthcare, embracing these digital disruptions and encouraging innovation will be essential. This will lead to a future where healthcare is more affordable, effective, and individualised than before. Given the rapid advancements in technology and the growing demand for healthcare results that are optimised, the combination of digital solutions is now essential as our healthcare sector experiences a digital revolution.

Healthcare consumerism is on the rise, with patients and consumers becoming more involved and active, eager to monitor their own health, and more aware of their bodies. Digital treatments are cutting-edge, innovative technologies that get over South Africa's healthcare system's geographical, temporal, and resource constraints. The transition from reactive to proactive and holistic healthcare depends on digital treatments. These software-driven intelligent solutions give patients and healthcare providers access to high-quality, secure, and efficient data-based interventions by leveraging technologies like artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), m-health applications, and gamified platforms.

Christo Groenewald, CEO of CompuGroup Medical South Africa, a MedTech company with over 20 years of experience in developing tools for doctors, dentists, and other healthcare professionals worldwide, has identified two critical points during the interaction between a patient and a healthcare professional where digital platforms can foster a more effective relationship. Given the rapid advancements in technology and the growing demand for healthcare results that are optimised, the combination of digital solutions is now essential as our healthcare sector experiences a digital revolution. Picture: Pexels STEP ONE: Maintaining precise records Being able to swiftly gather information and access these records from the first call or visit, preferably through an online booking system, saves time and contributes to a deeper understanding of the patient's experience. This aids medical professionals in choosing the proper course of treatment.

Utilising methods like SOAP (subjective, objective, assessment, and plan) or SINSS (severity, irritability, nature, stage, and stability) model, along with user-friendly assistance for methodical body chart completion, can easily facilitate clinical documentation. The uniformity of the anatomy chart and the notes, should a referral be required, make it simple for colleagues to comprehend the consulting history, and it can be given to the patient upon request or their medical aid. STEP TWO: Real time imaging

Diagnostic imaging, which presently frequently includes many departments and hard copies like x-rays and scans, must be integrated into medicine in the future. The ability to visually map pain and musculoskeletal issues on an interactive 360-degree model of the human body is one digital therapeutics feature that is gaining popularity, particularly in sports medicine. This feature improves diagnostic accuracy and patient comprehension.

This visual method also aids in the increasingly popular practise of remote counselling, ordering lab work or creating electronic prescriptions. Software tools like Practise Perfect by CGM are increasingly regarded as reliable since they make it simple to record detailed medical and treatment histories at the point of care. This sophisticated method makes it easy to track the rehabilitation, fitness, and therapy responses of patients.

Real-time data fusion of personal and clinical information enables accurate diagnosis, prognosis, and follow-up care by creating a picture of each patient's physical health. Enduring change Top international MedTech companies have made significant investments in the growth and development of their platforms so that they can be used to anticipate and manage a patient's future health as opposed to merely responding to symptoms.

In addition to saving money for insurance companies, the commercial and public health sectors and enabling individuals to take charge of their physical wellbeing. This will help lessen the burden of disease. Dr Roberto Beffa, a Cape Town-based chiropractor, states in an official statement that “As a loyal Customer of CGM for more than a decade, I can confidently say that their Perfect Pair solution has truly helped shape my practice. “The seamless integration of clinical notes and billing information in one user-friendly platform has transformed our operations, making the flow from clinical documentation to billing a breeze.