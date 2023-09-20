Toast to Negroni Week with these new and amazing cocktail recipes

It is that time of the year when bars across the world are raising a toast to the iconic red Negroni cocktail and drinking for a good cause. It is World Negroni Week! Celebrated from September 18 until September 24 this year, Negroni Week is a global celebration to show appreciation for this iconic cocktail. Traditionally made with gin, vermouth, and Campari, Negroni is a bright red classic cocktail infused with intense flavours.

It was first created around 1919 in Florence, Italy, at Caffe Rivoire. Negroni started when Count Camillo Negroni used to ask for his favourite drink, which was the Americano (equal parts sweet vermouth, Campari, and soda water) stronger. And, for once, just to try something else, the bartender replaced soda water with gin, and the Negroni was born! In celebration of this special occasion, here are three new and amazing cocktail recipes that you can try at home.

Negroni. Picture: Supplied Negroni Ingredients 30ml gin

30ml sweet vermouth 30ml Campari 2 dashes of Angostura orange bitters

Orange twist Method Stir all ingredients well in an ice-filled mixing glass and strain into an ice-filled old-fashioned glass. Add an orange twist for garnish.

Roku gin negroni. Picture: Supplied Roku gin negroni Note: Use a shot glass Ingredients

25ml Roku gin 25ml Campari 25ml sweet vermouth

5ml maraschino liqueur 1 orange Method

Pour all ingredients into a cocktail, shake, fill with ice, and stir for seconds. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with an orange twist. Negroni by Campari. Picture: Supplied Negroni by Campari

Ingredients 30ml Campari 30ml Sweet Red Vermouth (Campari recommends 1757 Vermouth di Torino or Cinzano Vermouth)

30ml gin (Campari recommends BULLDOG Gin) Method Pour all ingredients directly into a low tumbler filled with ice.