Be grateful for your own uneventful browsing experiences. A TikTok video titled “Today I messed up by watching my friend make love” caught my attention and has got me intrigued.

Now, you know TikTok can be a wild place with all sorts of bizarre content but this one takes the cake for awkwardness. The daring 22-year-old male TikToker spills the beans on a ‘’steamy’’ encounter that went down just a few nights ago. But this is not your average bedtime story. He decided to pay a visit to his male friend’s house and got a front-row seat to watch his friend and his girlfriend have sex – or should I say ‘’make love’’.

“It was an unforgettable experience,” he said. Little did he know it would be unforgettable for all the wrong reasons. You see, it was a fantasy that his friend and his 22-year-old girlfriend shared – a daring desire that required the presence of a third party to complete their passionate picture. At first, the suggestion made him feel uneasy and he hesitated. But he found himself willingly accepting the enticing offer.

The idea of having a "watcher" or engaging in consensual voyeurism – deriving sexual pleasure or arousal from watching others engage in sexual activities – is more common than might be thought. He knew it would be awkward as both of them are attractive people. As it happened, the situation turned into more of a comedy show for him, one of those moments where laughter bubbles up at the most inappropriate times. Try as he might, he just couldn't contain himself.

“It was a nervous reaction that was completely out of my control,” he explained, trying to make sense of his unexpected burst of laughter. He further explained that his male friend was incredibly quiet, to the point that even a mime would be louder than him and it made the situation even more comical. But she was apparently moaning for every touch. But overall, just not a good experience for the champ. I’m sure all parties involved feel some sort of regret. Perhaps choosing a close friend for an experience such as this was not the best idea.