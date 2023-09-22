Too hot to cook? Here are delicious recipes that are perfect for hot days

Hot weather breakfasts, lunches, and dinners should not require a lot of stove or oven time, and that is not necessarily a limitation.
To prove it, the team at Rediscover Dairy has shared two recipes that are full of flavour and use spring and summer produce. We know you will want to add a few of them to your weekly menu to make mealtime on hot days simpler and cooler.
Let us face it: There are better ways to spend a hot evening than to stand over a stove for an hour. These easy dishes come together in no time flat.
Amasi jelly trifle
Serves: 4
Ingredients
200g coconut biscuits, crushed
80g strawberry jelly powder
2 cups amasi
500ml fresh custard
Fresh strawberries to garnish
Method
Mix the jelly powder with amasi using a whisk.
Divide the crushed biscuits into four glasses, leaving some biscuits for garnishing.
Top the crushed biscuits with the jelly and amasi mixture.
Add the custard on top of the jelly and amasi mixture to create the third layer of the trifle.
Finish off by garnishing with some crushed biscuits and freshly cut strawberries.
Allow the trifles to sit in the fridge for about two hours before serving.
Cottage cheese waffles
Ingredients
1 cup low-fat cottage cheese (you can use full-fat or fat-free smooth cottage cheese too)
4 large free-range eggs
10 tbsp oat flour
4 tbsp ground flaxseed/flaxseed flour
4 tbsp chopped chives (optional)
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp baking powder
¼ tsp ground black pepper
80g grated mozzarella or cheddar (optional) - approximately 10g per waffle
Method
Place all the ingredients except the cheese into a bowl and whisk until well combined.
Allow to sit for 5 - 10 minutes to thicken slightly and for the moisture to be absorbed by the oat flour.
Heat a non-stick waffle iron until ready to cook. Lightly spray with cooking spray or oil if necessary. If the iron is non-stick, it should not require any oil.
Lightly sprinkle a pinch of cheese on the base of the waffle iron if you are using and then scoop about ¼ cup worth of batter onto the iron. The quantity will vary depending on the size of your waffle maker. Sprinkle another pinch of cheese over the batter, close, and cook until golden brown on both sides.
Remove and top with a fried egg, cream cheese, avocado, and salmon.