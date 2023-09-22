Too hot to cook? Here are delicious recipes that are perfect for hot days

Hot weather breakfasts, lunches, and dinners should not require a lot of stove or oven time, and that is not necessarily a limitation. To prove it, the team at Rediscover Dairy has shared two recipes that are full of flavour and use spring and summer produce. We know you will want to add a few of them to your weekly menu to make mealtime on hot days simpler and cooler.

Let us face it: There are better ways to spend a hot evening than to stand over a stove for an hour. These easy dishes come together in no time flat. Amasi jelly trifle. Picture: Supplied Amasi jelly trifle Serves: 4

Ingredients 200g coconut biscuits, crushed 80g strawberry jelly powder

2 cups amasi 500ml fresh custard Fresh strawberries to garnish

Method Mix the jelly powder with amasi using a whisk. Divide the crushed biscuits into four glasses, leaving some biscuits for garnishing.

Top the crushed biscuits with the jelly and amasi mixture. Add the custard on top of the jelly and amasi mixture to create the third layer of the trifle. Finish off by garnishing with some crushed biscuits and freshly cut strawberries.

Allow the trifles to sit in the fridge for about two hours before serving. Cottage cheese waffles. Picture: Supplied Cottage cheese waffles Ingredients

1 cup low-fat cottage cheese (you can use full-fat or fat-free smooth cottage cheese too) 4 large free-range eggs 10 tbsp oat flour

4 tbsp ground flaxseed/flaxseed flour 4 tbsp chopped chives (optional) ¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp baking powder ¼ tsp ground black pepper 80g grated mozzarella or cheddar (optional) - approximately 10g per waffle

Method Place all the ingredients except the cheese into a bowl and whisk until well combined. Allow to sit for 5 - 10 minutes to thicken slightly and for the moisture to be absorbed by the oat flour.