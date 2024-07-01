Top 16 Miss South Africa 2024 finalists revealed in the first episode of ‘Crown Chasers’

On the first episode of “Crown Chasers”, which aired on Saturday, June 29, the Miss South Africa organisation revealed the top 16 finalists vying for the crown. The top 16 are Chidimma Adetshina, Kebalepile Ramafoko, Kirsten Khan, Layla Zoubair, Lebohang Khoza, Lethaukuthula Maseko, Mia Le Roux, Naledi Matlakala, Nobuhle Langa, Nolene Spinks, Nompumelelo Maduna, Onalenna Constantin, Ontshiametse Tlhopane, Palesa Lombard, Reinette Potgieter and Taahira Katz.

Gauteng has the most contestants of all the province – nine – and four of them are from Soweto. Adetshina, who has always dreamt of becoming Miss South Africa, said she was inspired by the shorted-haired Zozibini Tunzi, who made history when she became the first black woman to win Miss Universe. “My local female role model is Zozibini Tunzi. During her reign, she made such a huge impact on so many young girls and women’s lives and South Africa as a whole. Her presence had such dominance,” she said.

Miss SA top 16. Picture: Supplied. Maseko, who comes from Daveyton in the East Rand, described herself as a beacon of hope and resilience. She thanked God for all the blessings that allowed her to make it the top 16. “I am so grateful to see that God is able to do exceedingly more than I can ask for,” she said.

In other news, Miss South Africa 2023 second runner-up Nande Mabala continues her pageantry journey and has been named one of Miss World South Africa's top 10 finalists. “I am so honoured to be one step closer to my dream of getting the Blue Crown to the South African soil, and, most importantly, to be given the opportunity and resources to serve and change the trajectory of the lives of children in the township. “I am excited to take you on the journey of molding my #GoGreenSA project. I initiated the Go Green SA project to focus on using agriculture and soft skills to combat food insecurity,” Mabala said.