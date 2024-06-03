Top 3 natural ingredients to treat scalp conditions like dandruff

Dandruff has been one of the most trending topics on social media lately. People have different scalp conditions and the most common one is dandruff, which can be hard to manage. While some TikTok girls suggest washing your hair with Castle Milk Stout if you suffer from dandruff, there are other natural ways to treat it.

Natural ingredients like aloe vera, lemon juice, and olive oil are some of the best products to treat dandruff on your scalp. Aloe Vera Every household must have this plant because it does more for our health than we can imagine. From skincare to hair, aloe vera is the girl she thinks she is.

Rubbing a bit of aloe vera to your scalp before you shampoo your hair will effectively remove dandruff without causing any discomfort to your scalp. Aloe vera is a multi-purpose plant that every household should have. Picture: File. Lemon juice Instead of the store-bought lemon juice, get fresh lemons and squeeze the juice. From there you will rub two teaspoons of lemon juice into your scalp and allow it to sit for a few minutes before rinsing.

Mix another teaspoon of lemon juice with one cup of water and pour it over your scalp. A freshly squeezed lemon juice works better than a store-bought. Picture: Pexels. Olive oil On the eve of your wash day, you must rub olive oil into your scalp, cover your hair with a shower cap and let the oil sit overnight. In the morning, you will shampoo your hair hair to remove all the dandruff that the oil has scrapped.