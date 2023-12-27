Top 5 health and wellness apps of the year

In today's fast-paced world, taking care of our health and wellness has never been more important. With the rise of digital resources, we now have access to a plethora of wellness apps that can help us track and monitor our health, provide personalised insights and even connect us with healthcare professionals.

Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a wellness guru or simply looking to improve your overall well-being, these apps are here to revolutionise your approach to health. Panda: Empowering Mental Health Battles This user-friendly app provides tailored content, assessments, and one-on-one therapy sessions. You can also join anonymous group sessions where you can learn and discuss topics ranging from anxiety to depression. Panda app. Picture: Screenshot Fee: Free for individuals

With three care packages available for individuals, employees, and insurers, Panda is committed to making mental health support accessible to all. Kena Health: Online Doctor Kena Health won the coveted MTN App of the Year and Best Health App 2023 awardsPicture: screenshot Fee: R185 per consultation or R120 for an express consultation

Available: Android and iOS users In a prestigious ceremony held on November 9, Kena Health won the coveted MTN App of the Year and Best Health App 2023 awards, underscoring its significant contribution to addressing primary and mental healthcare challenges in South Africa. Kena Health launched in 2022, the app has earned acclaim with over 300 000 downloads, brings quality healthcare right to your fingertips. With this app, you can easily consult with doctors and mental health professionals directly.

Whether you need advice, a diagnosis, a prescription, or a referral to a specialist, Kena Health has you covered. Their goal is to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable for everyone. Oak -Meditation & Breathing Oak also offers in-app courses for a small fee. Picture: Screenshot Oak is the perfect app to kickstart your meditation journey. With its watercolour-ish design and simple interface, Oak offers a delightful user experience. You can earn badges by completing meditations and receiving daily inspirational quotes.

The free version includes breathing exercises, sleep sounds, and sleep breathing meditations. If you're looking for a more immersive experience, Oak also offers in-app courses for a small fee. The Calm App: Relax and Unwind The Calm app is a must-have for anyone looking to find calm and relaxation in their daily lives. Picture: Screenshot The Calm app is a must-have for anyone looking to find calm and relaxation in their daily lives. With guided meditations, sleep stories, and soothing music, this app provides a sanctuary for your mind.

You can also explore master classes on topics like mindfulness and stress reduction. The Calm app is your go-to companion for a peaceful and balanced lifestyle. Feel Better Delicious plant-based recipes with personalised wellness plan and an intuitive daily tracking tool to monitor your plant-based diet Picture :Screenshot A recipe book in your pocket, cult lifestyle blogger Deliciously Ella's popular app brings her delicious plant-based recipes straight to your phone, with nearly 300 nutritious dishes to choose from - and with 2021's update, there's plenty more to enjoy, too.

It now includes a personalised wellness plan and an intuitive daily tracking tool to monitor your plant-based diet, exercise, sleep, mindfulness and water consumption Happify app Happify experts developed the app in the fields of positive psychology, diabetics, mindfulness, and cognitive-behavioural therapy to reduce the risk to their lives. TPicture: Screenshot According to a recent report by Space Technologies, Happify is one of the top health apps to do meditation: science-based activities and games for the prevention of stress, and heart diseases such as cancer diagnosis, diabetes, skin illness, lung ailments, or even accidents, or suicide.

It is the top website hub for all mental health issues to help users overcome the experience level of negative thoughts and gain more resilience in their day-to-day life routines, especially using yoga and step-by-step weight training. Leading experts develop the app in the fields of positive psychology, diabetics, mindfulness, and cognitive-behavioural therapy to reduce the risk to their lives. Thus, it is known as the best health tracker app and allows people to take control of their health.